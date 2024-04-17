An ambitious man hilariously captured himself attempting Michael Jackson's dance moves

The gentleman was determined to get the dance right, he even put on makeup to look like the late artist

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at how the gent butchered the moves

A man hilariously tried dancing like Michael Jackson. Images: @KMazur, @Lucy Lambriex

Source: Getty Images

South African online users were left in stitches after a video of a man doing Michael Jackson's dance moves went viral.

In a Twitter video posted by @The Instigator, the man is listening to one of Michael Jackson's songs. He takes the camera closer to his face, which he seemingly had makeup on to look like the late singer.

The gentleman then places the phone in a place where it could capture him properly. He continues and hilariously tries the legend's moves. Obviously, he is not Michael Jackson - he butchered the dance to the core.

Man attempts Michael Jackson's moves

Watch the funny Twitter video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laughed at the video

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users finding the man hilariously funny.

@NormaMansoor commented:

"Oh my gosh your caption made me watch this and then i loved this guy . Shame man ."

@Sifisov1 joked:

"This Michael is lazy ."

@yaritza_246 said:

"The King of Pop's legacy lives on as Michael Jackson clones."

@kevinwizlxvi was in disbelief:

"Hee bathong."

@LawrenceRamano laughed:

"In his mind he is nailing it 100%: motivational speakers will kill us one day."

@just_mpho_ observed:

"Lol slow motion."

@itzemmanuel_dav loved:

"His legs were built for this move…give him his flowers ."

@jnr_blinq said:

"Hey wena."

Man that looks like Tupac was spotted in Cape Town

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Tupac lookalike spotted in the City of Cape Town.

One TikTokker, @ca1836rbn, posted the video of the lookalike. In the clip, the person recording is in the car. The lookalike is coming from across the road. The man's clothing style is one that the late rapper was known for. He wore a denim all-in-one and a bandanna, which was known as the rapper's signature wear.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News