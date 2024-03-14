One high school student pulled off a grand gesture for his girlfriend in a now-viral TikTok video

The leaner asked his bae to be his matric farewell dance partner by channelling Michael Jackson's dance moves

The student's "proposal" moved the online community as they rushed to the comment section to gush over his gesture

This generation is one of a kind! A viral video on TikTok showed netizens how young people date.

High school students channelled Michael Jackson's dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@bok4ng

Source: TikTok

Student "proposes" to his girlfriend

The footage posted by @bok4ng on the video platform shows a group of students channelling Michael Jackson's dance moves. The leaners wore black suits while the young man who invited his girlfriend to their farewell wore a black and white suit and a hat.

As the video continues, the gentlemen shows off their dance moves as they serenade the young lady. The men were being filmed by pupils in the school. At the end of the clip, the man in the white suit got on his knee and asked his bae to be his matric ball dance partner, and she was surprised by the man's gesture.

Watch the video below:

People react to highschoolers' romance

Mzansi loves to see young people in love and social media users can't stop raving about how creative the young man is. Many commented with compliments about the romantic gesture.

User said:

"He didn't come to play!!"

Leslie-anne added:

"Yoh, kids are having the best time at school these days."

Cassandra mankayi gushed over the clip, saying:

"This is so sweet."

Brent's.wif_ê wrote:

"Eh eh, Michael Jackson was raised from the dead."

Appleuser22724652 commented:

"It’s giving “'’m in love with her and she’s in love love with me'..."

Valentine's Day gesture by highschooler trends in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that many people were touched after seeing the effort that a young kid put into his girlfriend. The student was a viral hit on social media for pulling out all the stops on Valentine's Day.

The video of the young boy and his girlfriend got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were impressed by the boy.

Source: Briefly News