Shauwn Mkhize praised Thuso Mbedu for her L'Oréal Ambassadorship launch, which took place recently

The soccer club owner and businesswoman gushed over how happy she is that Mbedu is making strides worldwide

Netizens loved the message and also appreciated her stunning outfit for the event

MaMkhize applauded Thuso Mbedu for her L’Oréal Deal while looking fab and glam. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Royal AM club owner and entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize gave Thuso Mbedu flowers for her L'Oréal Ambassadorship launch.

She also looked stunning in a glamorous three-piece outfit that made her look classy and sophisticated.

The launch was attended by a plethora of the rich and the famous, and MaMkhize bragged about how proud she was of Mbedu.

MaMkhize brags about Thuso Mbedu at launch

MaMkhize shared a post on Instagram where she was gushing over theThe Woman King actress in glowing terms. MaMkhize attended the star-studded event dressed in a stunning black suit with a glittered jacket, a stylish hat and matching shoes. She posed with the lovely Thuso Mbedu and smiled from ear to ear.

Her caption captured her feelings of pride and joy.

"A night filled with inspiration and celebration! You can achieve anything you set your mind to with determination and resilience. Congratulations, Thuso Mbedu. We see you, support you, and are always rooting for you," the caption read.

The cream of the crop attended Thuso's launch after she was announced as L'Oréal Paris's new ambassador. She shone in an advert for the product, encouraging young people to be proud of themselves in her native Zulu language.

View MaMkhize in her stunning outfit here:

Mzansi loves MaMkhize's new dress

Netizens went wild over MaMkhize's top-class outfit and waxed lyrical more than she did of Thuso Mbedu.

Asemahlenyovane said:

"My beautiful queen. A ride that grew from concrete. I wish I could share my story with you."

Ele_lesego commented:

"Wow. Beyond gorgeous."

Hrh_lelethu_kafaku remarked:

"I would appreciate doing lunch with you. You look like a meal."

Theonlygoogoo exclaimed:

"Mother of the nation."

Linda_mthiyanee chipped in:

"Love it, Mommy."

Shauwn Mkhize given the cold shoulder by photographers

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize was the object of jokes after photographers at the BET Awards snubbed her.

The businesswoman had a cringe moment when she walked on the BET Awards red carpet, but no photographer took a picture of her.

Netizens trolled her and remarked on how embarrassing that moment was.

