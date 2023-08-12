Khosi Twala looked fierce at US actress' Thuso Mbedu's L'Oreal event held in Sandton

The Big Brother Titans winner arrived in a luxurious Porsche a few days after her accident

She looked ravishing at the star-studded Parisian-themed party, receiving a nod from her followers

Khosi Twala arrived in a sponsored Porsche at Thuso Mbedu's L'Oreal ambassadorship launch event. Images: @khosi_twala, @pierre_moutton

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Titans (BBT) winner Khosi Twala stunned at Thuso Mbedu's L'Oreal Paris ambassadorship launch event that hosted the finest of Mzansi's socialites on Friday, 11 August at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Khosi Twala arrives in a Porsche

Biggie's favourite titan arrived in a sponsored blue Porsche and posted the whip on her Instagram. She added The Wife star Mbalenhle Mavimbela in the slideshow, where she flaunted the hot wheels:

"I was really excited to attend the Loreal Paris product launch last night and I arrived in style and safety!

"A big shout out to @armouredmobility for arranging this sleek Porsche Macan. It's not just any Porsche, it's a bulletproof Porsche! Loving the added protection while on the road this evening."

Here are the photos below:

Social media users gush at Khosi Twala's Porsche

Her followers complimented her post:

@bamteddylovers said:

"It’s giving Everything! Screaming RICH RICH"

@nomaloe_ said:

"Porsche wheels for a posh lady. I know that’s right."

@qute_tosyn affirmed:

"You are actually the Queen."

@okyerewaokyere commented:

"Called King for a reason. You deserve the King treatment."

@msdangatye called:

"What? You look so stunning! Also Porshe should do the right thing please."

@upendo.maida gave in:

Fry us Ma'am, we are your Chicken!"

