Actress Mbali Mavimbela bears a new surname, which begs the question of her marital status

Mzansi's 'National Wife', could be taken by Mr Masikane as a Twitter post addressed her with a new surname

The former Skeem Saam actress is known to be very secretive about her life, as she has kept her pregnancy under wraps in the past

'The Wife' actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela was spotted with a new surname. Images: @mbalenhle_m

Seems like our darling Hlomu Zulu has tied the knot and kept her fans in the dark.

Has the country's first wife become exclusive?

Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, has dropped a bomb on Twitter suggesting that the national wife, Mbalelenhle Mavimbela, is now officially one man's wife.

THE SOUTH AFRICAN reported that Phil posted a list of nominees eligible for the 2023 Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards.

Under the Best TV Actress category were the names Mbalenhle Masikane (Mavimbela), Jo-Anne Reyneke, Nelisiwe Sibiya and Nompilo Maphumulo:

While other tweeps were debating on who should be the recipient of the award, one user noticed something:

@MalevuMandisa asked:

"Mbalenhle Masikane (Mavimbela)? Did Hlomu get married?"

Mbali, who played the character of Mahlomu in the hit Showmax telenovela The Wife, Mqhele Zulu's wife, the character gained Mzansi's affectioned that she was dubbed the country's wife.

The extravagant surprise baby shower for Mbali

The former Skeem Saam actress has proved to be private about her personal life. She spent most of 2022 ducking and diving rumours of her pregnancy.

Her fans were proved right for guessing that the star was expecting her first child when she posted pictures of her surprise baby shower on her Instagram account:

Congratulations were for the star from her colleagues to her fans:

@colourme__sim congratulated:

"You look so beautiful with your bump mama. Congratulations sis wami ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@sivemabuya couldn't wait:

"Our little love must be here already… Congratulations Mommy ❤️"

@simzngema said:

"Congratulations beautiful mummy ❤️"

@refilwemodiselle blessed her:

"Congratulations beautiful... Aow nkosi yam this is so precious ❤️✨. God bless you."

@znombona said:

"❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS, my love"

@aya.radebe_ felt confused:

"Wait guys, I'm so confused Is it for The Wife, or is it real life?"

@nokulunga6998 confirmed:

"Mina kade ngakubona, your baby is here now."

Mbalenhle closes the Mahlomu chapter

In another Briefly News entertainment story, the actress confirmed that she was bowing out from the record-breaking telenovela, much to her fans' dismay.

She announced that after two successful seasons, she was not returning for the third due to personal reasons. Mavimbela became an instant hit in Mzansi for her charismatic smile and incredible acting skills.

