Mzansi actress Mbalenhle Mavimebela has expressed affection for her co-star on The Wife , Zikhona Sodlaka

The stunning actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of the two of them, revealing in the caption that Zikhona taught her a variety of acting techniques

Peeps thought the interaction was cute and went on to praise the actors for their on-screen chemistry

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mbalenhle Mavimbela, star of The Wife, has paid tribute to fellow cast member Zikhona Sodlaka.

'The Wife' star Mbalenhle Mavimbela has shown love to Zikhona Sodlaka. Image: @zikhonasodlaka and @mbalemhle_m

Source: Instagram

The talented actress sang praises to Zikhona on Instagram by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the scene she and Zikhona were in. The clip was accompanied by a sweet caption aimed at Zikhona.

Mbalenhle revealed that Zikhona, who has been praised by viewers for her incredible acting abilities, has been showing her the ropes on set as well. Mbalenhle stated that Zikhona has taught her a few acting techniques. She wrote:

"We dive in too hard and it’s all worth it. @zikhonasodlaka I love you and thank you for teaching me so much , you are brilliant. "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Wife viewers laud Zikhona Sodlaka and Mbalenhle Mavimbela for enthralling acting performance

Peeps couldn't stop praising the two actresses' on-screen chemistry after Mbalenhle gave Zikhona her flowers while she could still smell them.

Mbalenhle and Zikhona were lauded by netizens for their ability to bring their characters to life. Some online users even claimed to have cried while watching some of their emotional scenes. Viewers wrote:

@djhappygalsa said:

"What an amazing performance. Well done guys ❤️❤️"

@nqo.bile_ntuli shared:

"This episode was a lot to take inYou guys delivered an amazing performance "

@verryberry_mo replied:

"If you didn’t cry on today’s last episode, something is wrong with you. Stellar performance."

@omuhle_doll commented:

"Masterpiece. Zikhona is talented for days we so hurt though gone but never forgotten "

khelinaringo reacted:

"Your work is fire I must confess ‍♀️the way I cried watching this scene yoo andisakhalanga njee."

@phumzile.carol.520 wrote:

"This episode was hard to watch. Well done ladies, you delivered ❤️❤️"

@itso.wethu also said:

"Love this!❤️ They put so much effort and energy into their characters and it shows !Now this is ACTING!"

@ritaolunemapakoni also shared:

"Really adore how you speak for her while the brothers were busy abusing her ❤️❤️❤️"

@mmapsonly added:

"This was a tough episode. You all went in @zikhonasodlaka and @mbalenhle__m and took us there with you! Tough!!! It was a stellar performance for the books!"

Kevin Hart ticket prices leave Mzansi comedy fans in disbelief

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is happy that Kevin Hart is coming to Mzansi but they're not happy with the ticket prices of his show. The US comedian will perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 17 February, 2023.

The tickets for the stand-up comedy show are already on sale and many people are shaking their heads after seeing how much they cost. The tickets cost R680 to R17 820.

YoMzansi took to Instagram to share the ticket prices, reports ZAlebs. The cheapest seats on the day are reserved for wheelchair-bound people. They cost R680.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News