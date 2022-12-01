Zikhona Sodlaka is apparently exiting The Wife after being with the show for all three season and Mzansi is here for her acting skills

The seasoned actress portrayed the character of Mandisa in the Showmax telenovela and many praised her for breathing life into her character

The viewers of The Wife took to Twitter to give the actress her flowers and many are convinced she'll slay an international role

Zikhona Sodlaka has been praised for slaying her role on The Wife. The talented actress portrays the character of Mandisa in the Showmax telenovela.

Fan favourite Zikhona Sodlaka is reportedly exiting ‘The Wife’. Image: @zikhonasodlaka

The star trended on Thursday, 1 December when Showmax dropped new episodes of the show. Many took to social media to praise Zikhona Sodlaka for the way she brings the character of Mandisa to life.

TshisaLIVE reports that the viewers of the show took to Twitter to give Zikhona her flowers for the way she portrays her character. The publication adds that some fans even suggested that Zikhona deserves to act in Hollywood films and tagged filmmakers such as Viola Davis and Tyler Perry.

Zikhoza Sodlaka exits The Wife

Many people said Zikhona deserves her flowers as she exits the show. Her hubby in the soapie, Nqoba, was buried last week and she's now leaving the show, according to The Wife fans.

@imimbejeni wrote:

"This queen undoubtedly deserves her flowers for her departure on The Wife. The message she left to Hlomu was felt 'this world is not for the faint hearted', you will be missed Mandisa."

@zah02 said:

"Can we give this queen her flowers. We bow down a whole Queen and we stan . What a talent @zikhonasodlaka. She championed the role of Mandisa. No one could have played this role better. Killed every episode."

@PhilMphela commented:

"Imma sound like a broken record about Mandisa this season … but Stained Glass should submit Zikhona Sodlaka for an Emmy for her S3 performance. Sis has laid it all on the floor for this role this season. Actually the main cast is putting in work."

@Sanele_Nathi wrote:

"Zikhona Sodlaka is one of South Africa’s best actresses, she is killing this Mandisa character."

@sup3rsun added:

"Mandisa is an absolute fave. The show would definitely not be the same without her."

The Wife fans unimpressed by Nqoba's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Wife trended for all the wrong reasons after Nqoba's funeral. In the latest episode of the Showmax show, Abdul Khoza bid farewell to the telenovela.

Abdul's character, Nqoba, was buried in Johannesburg unlike all his Zulu brothers who were buried in Mbuba. The viewers of the show were saddened by Abdul's exit and claimed the producers of the show disrespected him, reports TshisaLIVE.

Peeps took to Twitter and alleged that the producers of the show didn't budget for the funeral. They even slammed the material of the clothes that the mourners, extras, wore at the funeral.

