The Wife viewers have taken to social media to express how unimpressed they were by Nqoba's "low budget" funeral in the recent episode

Nqoba, a role played by Abdul Khoza, was buried in Johannesburg but many said they wished his funeral also took place in Mbuba just like his other late brothers

The viewers of the show claimed that the producers of the telenovela didn't budget for Nqoba's funeral and even criticised the clothes mourners wore at the funeral

The Wife trended for all the wrong reasons after Nqoba's funeral. In the latest episode of the Showmax show, Abdul Khoza bid farewell to the telenovela.

‘The Wife’ fans were nimpressed by Nqoba’s “joke” of a funeral. Abdul Khoza played the character of Nqoba. Image: @abdul_khoza

Source: Instagram

Abdul's character, Nqoba, was buried in Johannesburg unlike all his Zulu brothers who were buried in Mbuba. The viewers of the show were saddened by Abdul's exit and claimed the producers of the show disrespected him, reports TshisaLIVE.

Peeps took to Twitter and alleged that the producers of the show didn't budget for the funeral. They even slammed the material of the clothes that the mourners, extras, wore at the funeral.

The Wife fans claim Nqoba was given a cold send-off

Many of them said Nqoba should have been given a glamorous funeral because of his lifestyle. They agreed that the funeral was a "joke".

@ndwandwe1812

"What a joke of a funeral. Nqoba deserved a Mbuba funeral."

ImmzaM wrote:

"Nqoba's funeral? The worst I've ever seen on TV."

@amandacarolzn said:

"That funeral was literally a joke!!!!"

@KananiRuth commented:

"That funeral was a disgrace. YHOO."

@Jules020 said:

"Okare there was no budget for this funeral."

@eulendamadikr added:

"What a joke aii everything and everyone was just off nje."

Sihle Ndaba exits Scandal!

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Sihle Ndaba took to her timeline to bid farewell to Scandal!. The actress played the character of Duduzile Kubeka on the e.tv telenovela.

The award-winning thespian was seemingly written off the show. In a recent episode, Duduzile Kubeka left for France.

Taking to Instagram to share the sad news, Sihle said thanked her followers for watching her on the soapie. She said playing the character of Duduzile has been "real".

The viewers of the show took to Sihle's comment section and said they were heartbroken that she's leaving the show. They said they're going to miss her.

