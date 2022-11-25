Sihle Ndaba has taken to social media to announce that she's exiting Scandal! after playing the role of Duduzile Kubeka for about a year

In a recent episode of the telenovela, Duduzile took a trip to France and many thought she was coming back

After Sihle said farewell to the e.tv telenovela, the viewers of the show said they're going to miss her and wished her all the best in her acting journey

Sihle Ndaba has taken to her timeline to bid farewell to Scandal!. The actress played the character of Duduzile Kubeka on the e.tv telenovela.

Sihle Ndaba has said farewell to 'Scandal!'. Image: @thesihlendaba

Source: Instagram

The award-winning thespian was seemingly written off the show. In a recent episode, Duduzile Kubeka left for France.

Taking to Instagram to share the sad news, Sihle said thanked her followers for watching her on the soapie. She said playing the character of Duduzile has been "real".

ZAlebs reports that the former Uzalo actress was excited when she shared the news on her timeline. She captioned her post:

"And it’s an official wrap for Duduzile Kubeka. Thank you so much for watching, it’s been real."

The viewers of the show took to Sihle's comment section and said they were heartbroken that she's leaving the show. They said they're going to miss her.

_peanut.butter.__ said:

"Haibo wena. uVuvu umshiya just like that. Lol, all the best on your new ventures, love love."

tracy_n_sigogo commented:

"I'm soo heartbroken right now. Don't know why, I thought maybe just maybe you were gona come back from 'France' oh my. What a talented human being you're. Hoping to see you soon on other projects."

nkule_duma wrote:

"I'm going to miss you yazi and why did you leave Vuvu like that hle?"

nomiey_gumede said:

"I really loved Dudu... till we meet again skat."

vavah_zanele wrote:

"But you just arrived, I was enjoying you."

baloyi.patience added:

"Love you, Dudu. I'm going to miss you."

