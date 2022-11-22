Amapiano music and dance challenges' popularity continues to grow on social media platforms, especially on TikTok

A young lady from Tanzania could not hide her excitement as she finally joined the popular Hamba Wena dance challenge and shared her video on her TikTok account with a caption that reads: "Finally doing this challenge ."

The video has since gone viral and reached over half a million views and almost fifty thousand likes.

Isabella takes on the Hamba Wena dance challenge. Image: @isabell.afro/TikTok

Source: UGC

TikTok user @isabell.afro showed off her fire dance moves dancing to the popular Deep London and Boohle's song, titled Hamba Wena.

The video, which has since gone viral, sparked different reactions on TikTok. Many people clapped for @isabell.afro, while others admitted that she got moves, but she was too fast for the song.

Here are a few reactions. @Dana said:

"Good on you girl but try not to hit it so hard, the dance is supposed to be a little smooth and flow, smile boo."

@Losdog.23 wrote:

"I see you ms lady you Definitely got that swag and gift of dance don’t ever stop having fun with love your style you are a boss with it "

@Charlz Daniela also wrote:

"You are the winner &Congratulations for doing the challenge in the Kariakoo area, because those areas are always very busy."

@theyluv_riri:

"you did good, but you are doing it too much try being more calm "

"Yes girl, we are so proud of you sis as South Africans ," @Siya said.

Video of vibey gogo jamming to amapiano wows South Africa

Briefly News also published an article about a video of a vibrant gogo jamming to an Amapiano song.

Gogo @Nyameka64 posted a video on TikTok, and she has since received much love from the netizens. Many admired how she was in tune and dancing softly to the amapiano beat.

She was dancing to "Tobetsa" by Mystro, Shaunmusic, and Ftears which is currently one of the popular amapiano songs on TikTok.

In the comments section, @Nyameka64 received praise and applause from hundreds of viewers who took to the comments section to react. @444.owee wrote: "Ngu gogo wami lona guys yebo granny December ngimi nawe "

Source: Briefly News