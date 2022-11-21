A video of a vibrant gogo showing off her fire dance moves dancing to Amapiano song warmed people's hearts on TikTok.

Gogo @Nyameka64 shared the video on her TikTok account, which has since reached over three hundred thousand views and over fifty thousand likes.

In the comments section, people admired Gogo's dancing skills, and one person wrote: "yessssssss! Slay Motho"

Gogo @Nyameka64 dancing. Image: @Nyameka64/TikTok

Source: UGC

Amapiano is a very popular music genre in South Africa that is loved by many people regardless of age. The genre grew very popular in Africa in 2020, and in September same year, the #amapiano attracted more than 100 million views on TikTok.

A video of an old woman dancing to the popular hit song "Tobetsa" by Mystro, Shaunmusic and Ftears went viral on TikTok.

@Nyameka64 received a lot of love after sharing the video with thousands of her flowers on the video-sharing social media platform.

Many people flooded into her comments section and praised her. @444.owee wrote:

"Ngu gogo wami lona guys yebo granny December ngimi nawe "

@user1227851293780 also wrote:

"Mama one viber haii laba bahlezi besthethisa njalo "

"I love u andifuni kungatsho umhle Gazi lam," @Mother of three commented.

