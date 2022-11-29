Social media users have shared their thoughts on a viral photo of what looks like Big Zulu without his dreadlocks

Fans revealed that the Imali Eningi hitmaker looked unrecognizable without his signature hairstyle

As usual, netizens started trolling the 150 Bars rapper, saying he doesn't look good without his dreadlocks

Big Zulu found himself trending on social media following a picture of the star without his hair that went viral online.

Social media users have trolled Big Zulu after reports that he allegedly cut his dreadlocks. Image: @djtira and @bigzulu_sa.

Source: Instagram

Peeps have been snooping around following a confusing post by DJ Tira on his timeline, where he stated that the police must investigate the Ivolovolo hitmaker. The post read:

"If you study the video carefully, you will see what I'm talking about, but the court will help me to prove I'm right. Till then ngicela ninginike ispace to deal with this mess. Big Zulu also needs to be charged ngiyema lapho."

According to ZAlebs, fans shared mixed reactions to a picture shared by popular blogger Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri on Facebook that seemed to suggest the star had shaved his dreadlocks off.

Fans react to Big Zulu allegedly cutting his hair

@Nomvula Gumede wrote:

"Igundwe uTira"

@Nonkurh Owumakhabazela said:

"I'm just amazed by the heard that doesn't have dreads anymore. Shuni wekabi"

Torres Muzenda commented:

"Are you looking for a boxing match Tinashe."

@Makhaba Maka Khayoni Mtaka-Nomafa noted:

"What kind of a sangoma is this? A really sangoma shall not cut his hair"

@Kaygee Mokoena commented:

"Shun we mpandla"

