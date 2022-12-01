Kevin Hart is coming to Mzansi in February 2023 but not many people are happy about the ticked prices for his comedy show

Tickets for the famous US actor and comedian's show cost from R680 to a whopping R17 820 and many comedy fans are in disbelief

The majority of comedy lovers hilariously shared that they'll rock up in wheelchairs on the day of the show as tickets for wheelchair-bound people cost only R680

Mzansi is happy that Kevin Hart is coming to Mzansi but they're not happy with the ticket prices of his show. The US comedian will perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 17 February, 2023.

Ticket prices for Kevin Hart's show left Mzansi comedy fans in disbelief. Image: @kevinhart4real

Source: Instagram

The tickets for the stand-up comedy show are already on sale and many people are shaking their heads after seeing how much they cost. The tickets cost from R680 to R17 820.

YoMzansi took to Instagram to share the ticket prices, reports ZAlebs. The cheapest seats on the day are reserved for wheelchair-bound people. They cost R680.

Most people who took to YoMzansi's comment section hilariously shared that they'll rock up on wheelchairs on the say of the event because they can't afford the other tickets.

Mzansi reacts to ticket prices for Kevin Hart's show

syah_carnyile said:

"He is making us laugh before the show with these prices."

aiconic007 commented:

"If I'm paying that much for a front seat, I'm laughing from the moment he walks in on stage until he leaves. Just making sure I'm getting my money's worth."

kiss.my_asstros said:

"With these prices I should laugh in my sleep after the show."

the_b_hive wrote:

"He’s really a superstar now. When he was here the last time, I bought a ticket for just over a grand and that was pretty close to the stage."

ur.big_homie.ww commented:

"Watch, wheelchairs will go out of stock."

uglyonpurpose said:

"I doubt he’ll have a joke funnier than these prices."

gojesenzo wrote:

"Did he first check the economy in SA before charging this ridiculous prices."

iammarvelx added:

"Everyone showing up in wheelchairs."

Trevor Noah announces upcoming South African tour

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah is coming to Mzansi. The Daily Show host took to his timeline on Monday, 26 September to announce his upcoming tour.

The comedian, who has relocated to the US, shared that he has partnered with Savanna for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour. The gig will take place from 31 August to 15 September.

Taking to Twitter, Trevor Noah shared that he can't wait to come back home to entertain his fellow South Africans. Peeps took to the superstar's comment section to let him know that they'll do anything to get their hands on the tickets for his show.

Source: Briefly News