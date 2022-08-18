Reality TV star Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo has shared that she misses her late father, soccer star Senzo Meyiwa

The Empini singer's young bundle of joy was speaking to her mom after praying about her dad during the latest episode of Life With Kelly

The media personality shared that she's heartbroken because her daughter doesn't have a dad after Thingo told her she's sad because her father passed on

Kelly Khumalo's daughter misses her late dad, Senzo Meyiwa. In the latest episode of Life With Kelly, Thingo opened up to her mom about growing up without a father.

Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo shared that she misses her late father, Senzo Meyiwa.

Source: Instagram

The Orlando Pirates goalie was reportedly gunned down at Kelly's family home a few years ago. Kelly and her family and friends were present when the late soccer star was fatally shot but no one has been convicted of his murder.

ZAlebs reports that the singer heard Thingo praying about the former Bafana Bafana star and asked her about it. The Empini singer told the producers of the show that she's not happy that her bundle of joy doesn't have a father.

She said her heart sinks when she looks at her daughter because it doesn't sit well with her that she has no dad. After telling her it's okay to miss him, Kelly Khumalo asked Thingo how she feels. The outlet reports that the young girl responded:

"Sad, because he’s not here."

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Kelly Khumalo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of primary school children insulting Kelly Khumalo did the rounds on the timeline. Ntsiki Mazwai defended the singer after the clip went viral on social media.

The young kids are filmed in class singing the "distasteful" song about the reality TV star. They claim that they don't like Kelly Khumalo because she allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki slammed the teacher who allowed her pupils to sing the song in his or her class. Peeps took to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the song.

