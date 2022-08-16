Mihlali Ndamase has been hogging headlines and social media trends since going Instagram official with her boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe

The beauty influencer has been heavily blasted by social media users for dating a married man and allegedly destroying his family

Mihlali has responded to the hate saying she is unbothered by the trolls and is grateful to her brands for continuously supporting her

Mihlali Ndamase has revealed that she is not moved by the hate she has been getting on social media since going Instagram official with her bae Leeroy Sidambe.

Mihlali Ndamase has finally opened up about the hate she gets from online trolls, saying she is unbothered. Image: @mihlali_n.

Source: Instagram

The star left peeps divided as they shared thoughts on the fact that she is now with a married man. Sidambe issued a statement saying he was already separated from his wife, Mary Jane Sidambe, when he met Mihlali.

Speaking during an interview with Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka on Kaya 959, Mihlali Ndamase said the hate does not affect her or her brand. According to TimesLIVE, the beauty influencer said trending daily for the wrong reasons has not affected her brand. She also showed gratitude to the brands she represents for standing by her. She said:

"If you are being harmful, then you will definitely have an issue with your brand. I've had conversations with my brands and haven't done anything harmful. I haven't spoken ill about anyone's religion."

