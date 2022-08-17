Berita has taken to her Twitter page to ask God for strength as the situation with her estranged husband Nota Baloyi worsens

Nota Baloyi has been on a Twitter rant exposing their personal affairs on social media

He even blasted her telling her to stop pretending to be a Xhosa girl because she is a Ndebele from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Berita has had enough of her estranged husband, Nota Baloyi's Twitter rants. The afro-soul singer who has remained mum as her husband goes on a Twitter rant has asked God for strength.

Berita has taken to her Twitter page to ask God for strength amid her messy divorce with Nota Baloyi. Image: @beritaafrosoul and @lavidanota.

Source: Instagram

The star has been hogging headlines a lot lately, thanks to her husband, Nota Baloyi's tweets. The singer revealed a few weeks ago that she moved out of their matrimonial home earlier this year.

According to TimesLIVE, the star had her fans concerned when she took to her Twitter page to post a cryptic post. She said God will grant her strength. She wrote:

"uNkulunkulu emuhle njalo, uzangipha amandla" which translates to, “God is great, he will give me strength”

Her fans took to her timeline to send their fav prayers amid the difficult time.

@_Top_Flo said:

"Stay beautiful and strong sis ♥️."

Berita's post comes hot on the heels of another video from Nota Baloyi. The controversial media personality blasted her former wife, telling her to return a designer bag so she can pay for the damages she caused to his two vehicles.

Source: Briefly News