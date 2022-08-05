Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her timeline to defend Kelly Khumalo after a clip of primary shool children insulting the singer went viral online

In the video filmed in class, the young pupils sing about how they "hate" the reality TV star because she allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Ntsiki's comments as some totally agreed with her while others said they don't see anything wrong with the song

A video of primary school children insulting Kelly Khumalo is doing the rounds on the timeline. Ntsiki Mazwai has defended the singer after the clip went viral on social media.

Ntsiki Mazwai defended Kelly Khumalo after a brutal video of school pupils insulting the singer went viral.

Source: Instagram

The young kids are filmed in class singing the "distasteful" song about the reality TV star. They claim that they don't like her because she allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki slammed the teacher who allowed her pupils to sing the song in his or her class. The fuming poet said:

"That Kelly Khumalo song is so unacceptable. I can't believe what you are teaching your children. It is shameful. We ought to be ashamed of ourselves."

Peeps took to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the song.

@Ree_ssl said:

" 'Bantu education teachers'. Some will tell you how educated they are, but can't even tell the difference between wrong and right."

@PLeften commented:

"Wow! miss serious ungazoba serious."

@pondo_pride wrote:

"I'm not her biggest fan, bit this is beyond distasteful. What was going through the teacher or elders' minds when they penned these words. What lessons are children being taught?"

@medicinemigco said:

"That's a great song."

@Grootboom704 commented:

"Kids are not safe around that teacher. They teaching kids to disrespect adults."

@KamogeloECYT wrote:

"As long as it's that One I agree with the teacher or whomever started this song."

@azania456838 added:

"Asazi, all we know is that the song was composed by elders and is sung by 'em including maidens in cultural events...Whether we like it or not. When 'em kids sing shameful songs in English, y'all keep quiet."

Zandie Khumalo opens up about Senzo Meyiwa's death

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zandile Khumalo-Gumede opened up about the fateful night her sister's baby dad was murdered. Kelly Khumalo's sister gave her first public interview since the trial of Senzo Meyiwa started.

Zandile was in the house with the reality TV star when the Bafana Bafana goalie was fatally shot at their mother's house. The soccer player is Kelly's second baby daddy. No one has been sentenced for his murder even though Kelly, Zandie and a couple of others were present when he was fatally wounded.

Zandile further said that she's the one who sat with the late Orlando Pirates star at the back of the vehicle while on their way to hospital.

