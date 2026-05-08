On Thursday, 7 May 2026, an X user urged DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small to apologise to ShaSha and Samthing Soweto before Scorpion Kings Live 2

DJ Maphorisa reacted to the viral request with a few words and a meme of a popular American actor, which quickly sparked reactions online

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed opinions, with some using the moment to question long-running rumours that DJ Maphorisa and ShaSha had a fallout

DJ Maphorisa responded to ShaSha and Samthing Soweto requests ahead of Scorpion Kings Live 2. Image: Samthing Soweto/Facebook, djmaphorisa/Instagram, ShaSha/Facebook

Source: UGC

The road to Scorpion Kings Live 2 is heating up, and DJ Maphorisa has responded to a fan’s request regarding ShaSha and Samthing Soweto.

The DJ and production duo of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa announced the return of Scorpion Kings Live following the success of the inaugural edition in 2025.

The first batch of Scorpion Kings Live 2 tickets went on sale on Monday, 4 May 2026, with the remaining 40% being made available on Wednesday, 6 May.

Since then, fans have been requesting a second day, with some suggesting the artists they would like to see perform at FNB Stadium on 19 September.

DJ Maphorisa reacts after fan demands ShaSha and Samthing Soweto apology

On Thursday, 7 May, X (Twitter) user @TheMiningGuySA called on Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa to apologise to ShaSha and Samthing Soweto so they can come and perform at Scorpion Kings Live 2. The post was captioned:

“Kabza and Maphorisa must go apologise to ShaSha & Samthing Soweto before 19 September. We need them at FNB.”

See the post below:

The request gained traction and reached DJ Maphorisa, who responded with a meme of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The post was captioned:

“Ohhh wow.”

See DJ Maphorisa’s response below:

SA reacts after DJ Maphorisa responds to Samthing Soweto request

In the comments, social media users weighed in on DJ Maphorisa’s response with mixed reactions. While some asked him for help to resolve issues they encountered when they tried to buy tickets, others

Here are some of the comments:

@NkululekoShaun4 requested:

“We really need Samthing Soweto on that line @DjMaphorisa 😭”

@beko_simnikiwe urged:

“My Friend just bought us tickets now. And we didn’t encounter any problems❤️❤️. Get your tickets, guys, and let’s go make history❤️.”

@GatvolAuthority asked:

“I’ve always wanted to ask, so it’s true you did ShaSha wrong? 👀”

@Ron_YNWA questioned:

“Are you apologising?”

@SIYA_VS pleaded:

“Do it for the people Phori 😭”

@zeeh_yolanda ordered:

“Apologise, we need him THERE!”

Mzansi reacted to DJ Maphorisa's response to ShaSha and Samthing Soweto request. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

What happened between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto?

DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto used to be frequent collaborators and gave Mzansi some timeless classics in Emncimbini and many others.

The two had a fall out after Maphorisa was accused of exploiting Samthing Soweto in 2024.

Along with Mas Musiq, the Blaq Boy Entertainment boss was also accused of swindling Samthing Soweto out of his royalties after his vocals were used for their song Amalanga Awafani without crediting or paying him.

Reacting to the foul comments in a now-famous rant on 3 September 2024, Porry accused Samthing Soweto of being greedy and wanting song royalties for himself despite collaborating with other artists.

DJ Maphorisa bans Nota Baloyi from attending Scorpion Kings Live 2

While fans are asking for Samthing Soweto and ShaSha to be included on the list of artists performing at Scorpion Kings Live 2, DJ Maphorisa has made it clear who he doesn't want to attend.

Briefly News recently reported that DJ Maphorisa banned his arch-nemesis, Nota Baloyi, from attending the Scorpion Kings Live 2 concert.

The fallout between the two stems from Kwesta's hit song Ngud', which Phori produced and claims that he never received royalties for.

Source: Briefly News