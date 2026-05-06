Khalil Ben Youssef has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday

The Kaizer Chiefs co-coach showered praise on his players due to their performance against the defending champions in Pretoria

The Tunisian mentor also provided an update on the injury Mduduzi Shabalala suffered in the match after a tackle from Jayden Adams

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Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has shared his thoughts after the Glamour Boys held Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Khalil Ben Youssef reacts to Kaizer Chiefs' draw in their Betway Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Khalil Ben Youssef

Source: Instagram

Amakhosi summer signing Flavio Da Silva put the Soweto giants ahead in the opening 25 minutes of the first half with a composed finish. The Brazilians responded after the break through their January signing Brayan Leon. Still, the Glamour Boys remained disciplined, securing a valuable draw that adds pressure on the champions’ title ambitions.

It is a good result for Chiefs are they extend their push to secure a third-place finish in the league, and return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Ben Youssef hails Chiefs players

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef was satisfied with a hard-earned result away to the reigning champions, and showered praises on Amakhosi players for their performance.

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Chiefs achieved something rare this season by taking a point off Mamelodi Sundowns on their home ground, and Ben Youssef was quick to applaud his side’s response to the challenge.

“It was a proper contest tonight, a huge fight for us,” he said on SuperSport TV.

“There was plenty of talk before the match, but we showed we were ready for it. We approach every fixture like a final.”

That mindset has been a recurring theme from Ben Youssef, as Chiefs continue to concentrate on their own objectives rather than external pressure from the title race between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

Even so, the Tunisian tactician praised the overall team performance, highlighting several individuals while stressing collective effort.

“I prefer to talk about the team as a whole, Ndlovu, Maboe, Monyane, Msimango, Aden, they all showed strong character today,” he said. “Even Shabalala, before going off, gave everything.”

Lebohang Maboe also stood out on his return to Loftus Versfeld after leaving Sundowns, starting in midfield and delivering a solid display. Ben Youssef further explained the tactical decision to withdraw Siphesihle Ndlovu late in the match.

“Ndlovu was taken off because he was close to a second yellow card, and we didn’t want to take that risk,” he said. “We brought on Ox [Mthethwa] to stabilise things. Honestly, all the players deserve recognition—Monyane, Ndlovu, Lilepo, they all performed well.”

Ben Youssef gives update on Shabalala's injury

Kaizer Chiefs' good performance against Sundowns was overshadowed by injury concerns after Jayden Adams’ heavy tackle forced Mduduzi Shabalala off the field. Ben Youssef later confirmed the midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“The injury is serious, and unfortunately, we need to protect players more,” he said. “He will be out for one or two months.”

Khalil Ben Youssef provides an update on Mduduzi Shabalala’s injury against Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Losing Shabalala, one of the club’s most promising young players, is a significant setback as the season approaches its final stretch of the season and CAF qualification remains within reach.

With three matches remaining against Sekhukhune, AmaZulu, and Chippa United, the North African mentor insisted the team still has work to do.

“There are still three games left, and we must keep fighting for points,” he said. “We’ve made progress in terms of results and overall points, and now we need to finish strongly.”

Ben Youssef, alongside Cedric Kaze, took over coaching duties from Nasreddine Nabi mid-season, with the aim of either lifting silverware or securing a CAF Champions League qualification spot.

Kaizer Chiefs make a major announcement

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs unveiled a new milestone in the club's history on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The Soweto giants joined the likes of Betway Premiership sides Mamelodi Sundowns, TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch FC to have such an incredible feat.

Source: Briefly News