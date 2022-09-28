Actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela is now open about rumours that have been circulating that she's welcoming a child into the world

The South African TV star has had tongues wagging for months as people speculated that she was expecting

Netizens flooded Mbalenhle's comments on Instgram with congratulations as they were happy that their guesses were correct

Mbalenhle Mavimbela shared a picture of herself glowing and cradling a baby bump. The actress had been subject to gossip and confirmed pregnancy rumours that have now been settled.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is positively glowing after showing off her pregnancy that has had tongues wagging for months. Image: Instagram/@mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Fans were excited to see that they were right all along. Supporters showered the star with endless compliments about how great she looked.

Is Mbalenhle Mavimbela pregnant?

Zalebs reports that Mbalenhle officially confirmed that she is expecting a child in her latest Instagram posts. The actress's fans were ecstatic that they guessed that she was carrying was true as they showered her with compliments on her new mum glow.

nonkululeko_mazibuko commented:

"Kade ngakubona."

sthabilekhaba commented:

"To us esaNotice a while back ukuthi ngathi kumsolwa. Congrats."

sbahleloow commented:

"Akuyena u sponge loyo?"

s.eemah_x commented:

"Shesha phela we need you."

happyyyy_kiddo commented:

"Wait guys I'm so confused. is it for The Wife or is it real life?"

luth.ndo commented:

"I saw you last Friday at Cotton Lounge mow’ngekho mithi njena Mbalenhle."

"Disgusting to watch": Video of Kelly dancing with alleged baby bump enrages SA

Briefly News previously reported that Afro-pop star Kelly Khumalo is under scrutiny from South Africans. Kelly Khumalo was the topic of discussion on Twitter thanks to a video that left many people thinking she might have a bun in the oven.

Online peeps are convinced that Kelly Khumalo was somehow involved in Senzo Meyiwa's murder, and every step she makes publicly has been criticised. The new clip of Kelly Khumalo has many people convinced that she may have a kid on the way.

ZAlebs reported that Kelly is rumoured to have another baby. Popular Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux is responsible for the attention Kelly is receiving on the internet. The snap shared on Twitter shows Kelly laughing and dancing with Shoprite employees who are singing and chanting Kelly's name to support her.

