SA rapper Nadia Nakai marked Kairo Forbes' eighth birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday

Nadia showered the famous celeb kid with love and shared pictures and videos of their quality time

Her Insta followers were moved by the heartwarming post and gushed about the duo's special relationship

Nadia Nakai wrote Kairo Forbes a sweet birthday message. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of Kairo Forbes, the daughter of AKA and DJ Zinhle on July 9.

Nadia Nakai shows love for AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter on her birthday

With a heartfelt message, adorable pictures, and videos, Nadia expressed her love and warm wishes for the eight-year-old.

"Happy birthday, @kairo.forbes. I love you so much. I hope you have a wonderful day! Can’t wait to see and squeeze you!"

The snaps shared by Nadia captured precious moments between her and Kairo. From playful antics to tender embraces the friendship and love that have grown between them were on full display.

Nadia's birthday message to Kairo moves SA

Fans flooded the comment section and joined Nadia in wishing Kairo a happy birthday and showing appreciation for their tight bond.

See the Instagram post below:

Instagram users admire Nadia Nakai's loving heart

@boity wrote:

"Happy birthday to the cutest.❤️"

@nonkukhumalo29 commented:

"Nadia is the sweetest person and stepmother on the planet.❤️❤️"

@nadianakaifans posted:

"Happy birthday to your baby girl Nadia. ❤️"

@tshililo_sadiki_thovhakale wrote:

"Kairo is so blessed to have two moms who really love her. Happy birthday to her. We can all see the love you have for her. So pure ❤️❤️❤️"

@neilla_ndinda stated:

"Her bonus mum. "

@pali_mofokeng added:

"Oh Nadia. You would've been such a great stepmother, but I'm happy to see you still in Kairo's life."

@mazz_mashangu said:

"Happiest birthday to this amazing little human. You sure do love her! ❤️"

