Nasty C's longtime girlfriend Sammie Heavens has confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with the rapper

Sammie took to her Instagram page days after the reports that she is expecting and shared her bulging baby bump and a pregnancy test

Social media users have flooded her Instagram timeline with congratulatory messages and well wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Sammie Heavens has revealed that she is expecting her first baby with award-winning South African rapper Nasty C.

Nasty C’s girlfriend Sammie Heavens has shared pictures of her pregnancy. Image: @sammieheavens and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens shares first glimpse of her baby bump

The news that SMA hitmaker Nasty C and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens are expecting their first child together has been making rounds on social media.

Nasty C first dropped hints about his baby during his freestyle performance on the show Fire In The Booth. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done we back on tour getting f****d up."

Sammie Heavens also headed to her Instagram page to confirm the news. The ecstatic mom-to-be shared a picture of her growing baby bump alongside a positive Clear Blue pregnancy test. She captioned the post:

"The beginning "

Sammie Heavens' Instagram followers congratulate her and Nasty C on the pregnancy

As expected, Sammie's timeline was filled with congratulatory messages from her followers. Many said they can't wait to see more content about her journey to motherhood.

@khosingema said:

"Aww congratulations!!"

@majorleaguedjz wrote:

"Congratulations guys "

@pitorimadeprodiigy added:

"Hope it’s a girl so yall can name her Ivy . Congratulations."

@hermosa.lit commented:

"Congratulations my love! ❤️❤️❤️wishing you a happy and healthy journey."

@officiallynanette added:

"God is so good. Congratulations beautiful mama!"

@therealnigist said:

"Aw man CONGRATULATIONS!❤️"

Tamia Mpisane sparks pregnancy rumours with her latest post, Mzansi reacts: "This time it's a boy"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tamia Mpisane is the talk of the town after she posted the latest pictures on her Instagram page. The star's followers said she looked pregnant in the pictures.

Tamia Mpisane's followers have concluded that the mother of one is pregnant with her second baby for Andile Mpisane after she shared her pictures on her page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News