A former Isibaya actress is breaking Instagram with the announcement of her special cargo

Asavela Mqokiyane has been living a private and humble life with her newlywed husband Vuyisa

Her esteemed colleagues and fans are flooding her post with congratulatory messages

Congratulations are to the beautiful Asavela Mqokiyane, who revealed her pregnancy.

Asavela Mqokiyane has announced that she is pregnant on Instagram. Images: Asavela Mqokiyane.

Source: Instagram

She took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with three photos showing her baby bump, featuring her husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyane.

She captioned a sweet message for her husband saying:

"To my husband, Every step of this pregnancy has been easier because of how helpful and caring you are. I love you! "

Fans and friends gush over the sweet post with congratulatory messages:

@sithelo said:

"Congratulations my babe "

@lesedi_white was joyful:

"Oh mama ka Chicks I’m super happy for you! Congratulations mama ❤️ "

@abdul_khoza was happy for his home girl:

"SIYANIBONGELA MKHAYA "

@zandycele498 joked:

"Zaphumula izinkukhu sekuzonakwa ingane congratulations sthandwa❤️"

@simzngema congratulated:

"Congratulations mummy❤️"

@snezieymsomi said:

"Mama kaQhude elimzwezwe❤️"

@celestentuli said:

"Congratulations ❤️"

@_mvelomakhanya congratulated:

"Oh, congratulations sthandwa sami "

@fulu_mugovhani remarked:

"Asa ❤️❤️ Congratulations my babe "

Asavela announces another pregnancy in 2020

The very private Abomama actress shared news of an alleged pregnancy in May 2020. TSHISALIVE shared Mqokiyane's Instagram posts where she joined a list of famous expectant moms-to-be.

It was never clear whether the pregnancy was for set or not as the character of Ntwenhle on Isibaya was pregnant at the time of the announcement. She captioned the post:

"The best thing I’ve ever done, I can’t wait to meet you."

