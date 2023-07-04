Nkosazana Daughter received a plaque for the success of her single, Ring Ring , which was certified Gold.

The song, released earlier this year, gained significant popularity and amassed an impressive number of sales

Nkosazana shared a video of the celebration of her achievement and newly launched album on Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter celebrated the success of her single 'Ring Ring'. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Nkosazana Daughter was honoured with a plaque to recognise the success of her hit single, Ring Ring.

Nkosazana's Daughter receives gold plaque for 'Ring Ring'

The song, dropped in March 2023, has garnered an impressive number of plays and over 10 000 sales to claim the Gold certification.

During her new album's (Uthingo Le Nkosazana) launch, the singer was pleasantly surprised as she was presented with a plaque for her acclaimed amapiano track.

Nkosazana Daughter poss video of celebrations oh hit single success

Excited about the achievement, Nkosazana took to Instagram to share a video montage of the joyous celebrations among her industry peers and friends. She captioned the clip:

"Uthingo le Nkosazana has begun, and my friends were here to celebrate with me. Thank you to everyone who came. I love you guys so much. ❤️"

Fans showered the singer with congratulatory messages and expressed their love for her music.

See the Instagram video below:

Nkosazana's fans give the singer her flowers

@_misandy_ commented:

"You deserve everything good.Congratulations dali."

@yandie_yandy wrote:

"Congrats baby girl."

@nqubekohh stated:

"Mama i cwecwe lakho elisha ayi uyabusisa."

@neshma_m said:

"We love you.❤️❤️"

@official_nthati1 stated:

"Rise up my star.❤️"

@sa.mkelo7522 mentioned:

"You are the best in piano music. ❤️ I love you Nkosazana, and wish you all the best."

@rsasmk wrote:

"Thula mntwana.Thula thula thula umama uzobuya ekuseni ,Ufana nenkanyezi. Congratulations."

Source: Briefly News