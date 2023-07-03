Kabza De Small took to social media to flaunt his Arab-inspired look, which got Mzansi peeps talking

The amapiano star posted pictures of him donning a thawb, and his industry peers and fans gave it the thumbs up

Instagram users posted lively reactions about the outfit, and some lightheartedly teased Kabza in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kabza De Small posted pictures donning a thawb. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: TikTok

Kabza De Small recently stopped netizens from scrolling when he appeared on the Instagram feed in an Arab dress.

Kabza De Small rocks a thawb on Instagram

The musician posted six pictures showing different angles of the Middle Eastern-inspired look.

The Abalele hitmaker accessorised the white thawb with black headgear. This was quite surprising because Kabza is known for wearing expensive clothes and is often in high-end designer fits on his socials.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kabza De Small gets Mzansi talking with Arab ensemble

The snaps sparked a wave of reactions among celebrities, including Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, and Young Stunna.

Fans also gave the outfit rave reviews and praised Kabza for being open-minded to other cultures.

See the Instagram post below:

Instagram users gush over Kabza's fashion sense

@youngstunna_rsa said:

"Papa breaking the net again."

@ntobeko.walaza commented:

"Muhammed de Small waka hle.❤️"

gugulethu.sk stated:

"Semhle, Masha’Allah."

@aliekeys' added:

"Habibi you can’t drink wearing the sanctuary wear."

@khethokuhle_n wrote:

“For you, my friend can make it cheaper R150 only, give you a new pouch for free you see."

@lodmloda said

"Me asking to feature my friend. Wena you are too much talent my friend. Zama mina ka feature my friend."

@_magnum.hopus mentioned:

"Sete ye e batla onale nyoko or you just look like you from stocking blankets. Kabza killed it."

Video of Kabza de Small judging a friend’s “fake” clothing brand divides Mzansi: “He’s childish”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small has gone viral on social media after a drunken video of him trended.

A Twitter user shared the clip of Kabza having fun in a groove until a friend wearing all-black clothes approached him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News