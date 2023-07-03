Kabza De Small Turns Heads in Arab Dress, Posts 6 Insta Pics of Unique Look, Fans Swoon: “Semhle Mashallah”
- Kabza De Small took to social media to flaunt his Arab-inspired look, which got Mzansi peeps talking
- The amapiano star posted pictures of him donning a thawb, and his industry peers and fans gave it the thumbs up
- Instagram users posted lively reactions about the outfit, and some lightheartedly teased Kabza in the comments
Kabza De Small recently stopped netizens from scrolling when he appeared on the Instagram feed in an Arab dress.
Kabza De Small rocks a thawb on Instagram
The musician posted six pictures showing different angles of the Middle Eastern-inspired look.
The Abalele hitmaker accessorised the white thawb with black headgear. This was quite surprising because Kabza is known for wearing expensive clothes and is often in high-end designer fits on his socials.
Kabza De Small gets Mzansi talking with Arab ensemble
The snaps sparked a wave of reactions among celebrities, including Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, and Young Stunna.
Fans also gave the outfit rave reviews and praised Kabza for being open-minded to other cultures.
See the Instagram post below:
Instagram users gush over Kabza's fashion sense
@youngstunna_rsa said:
"Papa breaking the net again."
@ntobeko.walaza commented:
"Muhammed de Small waka hle.❤️"
gugulethu.sk stated:
"Semhle, Masha’Allah."
@aliekeys' added:
"Habibi you can’t drink wearing the sanctuary wear."
@khethokuhle_n wrote:
“For you, my friend can make it cheaper R150 only, give you a new pouch for free you see."
@lodmloda said
"Me asking to feature my friend. Wena you are too much talent my friend. Zama mina ka feature my friend."
@_magnum.hopus mentioned:
"Sete ye e batla onale nyoko or you just look like you from stocking blankets. Kabza killed it."
