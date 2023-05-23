Kabza De Small has unimpressed South Africans after a video of him making fun of a friend's "fake" clothes made the rounds online

The Woza hitmaker looked at the gent's jacket and rolled his eyes, and many online users assumed it was counterfeit

Netizens were split by Kabza De Small's behaviour, with some blasting him while others defended him

Kabza De Small has been criticised for mocking a friend's "fake" jacket. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small has gone viral on social media after a drunken video of him trended.

Twitter user @Zikamnyamane shared the clip of Kabza having fun in a groove until a friend wearing all-black clothes approached him.

Even before the gent could speak to him, Kabza checked the clothing brand he was wearing. Clearly not satisfied, Kabza rolled his eyes, and netizens said the behaviour meant the dude rocked a counterfeit well-known clothing brand.

Watch the video below:

South Africans split by Kabza De Small judging a friend's clothes

Netizens weren't pleased with Kabza De Small's behaviour, and they called him out. Netizens said the Abalele hitmaker ridiculing his friend's clothes was uncalled for.

However, Kabza's fans defended him, saying that males treat each other in this manner.

@bapela945 said:

"Money really changes people."

@Kgahledi_m shared:

"I guess men hate each other because we don't even know what's happening in this video, but people are saying Kabza wa phapha."

@Sithandwankosi posted:

"Some of you have never had friends, and it shows. Friends would laugh at you for having new school shoes, bro. It's not that deep."

@AzaniaLove_ replied:

"He's childish."

@NjayamJnr commented:

"Checking for authenticity on people’s clothes is mad childish."

@ThembaENgcobo1 also said:

"I feel bad for him. You can see he's trying to let Kabza know that he doesn't like that, but Kabza continues ridiculing him."

Kabza De Small covers for DJ Maphorisa at Boity Thuli's party

Kabza the Small's heavy criticism for his drunken behaviour came after he was recently praised for covering for DJ Maphorisa at Boity's 30th birthday.

According to Sunday World, Kabza played at the lush party after Phori was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo. Phori was then released on bail and later issued a joint media statement with the former Generations: The Legacy star claiming that they would deal with their alleged abusive relationship privately.

Cyan Boujee admits she’s crushing on DJ Maphorisa after domestic abuse allegations levelled by Thuli Phongolo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee surprised Mzansi by saying she has a crush on DJ Maphorisa, despite his recent controversies with Thuli Phongolo.

Twitter user @Tsiets_i shared a video of Cyan discussing her love life with Gogo Skhotheni. In the clip, Gogo Skhotheni asked Cyan if she dated DJ Maphorisa, and she confirmed that nothing romantic happened between them, but she likes him.

Source: Briefly News