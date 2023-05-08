Kabza De Small took over as the headliner at Boity's birthday bash after DJ Maphorisa's arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo

Kabza De Small played Maphorisa's set shortly after midnight, following a performance by DJ Black Coffee

Kabza and Maphorisa are set to release their joint project, THE KONKA MIXTAPE, on 19 May, which has been highly anticipated by fans

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kabza De Small covered for Maphorisa at Boity's birthday party as Madumane was arrested for allegedly assaulting Thuli Phongolo. Images: @djmaphorisa @kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano juggernaut Kabza De Small stood in for DJ Maphorisa at Boity's birthday bash following Madumane's arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

Kabza took over for Maphorisa after the latter was arrested

The Citizen reports Maphorisa spent the night behind bars on Sunday, 7 May, after allegedly assaulting his actress and former TV presenter girlfriend. The incident occurred the same night that Phongolo was celebrating her birthday at the Konka nightclub in Soweto. Maphorisa was set to perform at the party but was arrested before taking the stage.

Despite Maphorisa's absence, the party continued with Kabza stepping in to perform for the birthday girl. Kabza De Small played Maphorisa's set shortly after midnight, following a performance by internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Sunday World, Phongolo had confronted Maphorisa about an argument they had during his gig on Saturday, 6 May. In her statement to the police, Phongolo claimed that Maphorisa responded aggressively and began to slap her in the face.

Kabza had previously announced an upcoming project with Madumane

Kabza recently shared details of his upcoming project in collaboration with Maphorisa.

In a Twitter post, Kabza said:

"We dropping 'THE KONKA MIXTAPE' on the 19th of May 2023! with my boy @djmaphorisa. It will be available on all streaming platforms. Please save the date: 19th May.

The announcement was met well by fans who have been patiently waiting for the producer's music.

@AintNoPako said:

"Save me a spot."

@art_personified

"Nkosi sikelela uMotha"

@LuvalePrince said:

"Danko."

@sile_don tweeted:

"Cook."

@Afia_Esther said:

"I’m ready "

DJ Maphorisa dragged for allegedly assaulting former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo

Briefly News previously reported on Mzansi dragging Maphorisa after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting Thuli Phongolo.

Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa is being slammed after it came to light that the Izolo hitmaker had allegedly abused his actress girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo. He was reportedly arrested on Sunday, 7 May.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News