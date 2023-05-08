DJ Maphorisa is being dragged after his arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo

Madumane allegedly struck the former Generations: The Legacy actress in the face before grabbing her by the neck

The assault reportedly took place at Phongolo's Sandton apartment after an argument the previous night

Mzansi roasted DJ Maphorisa after the amapiano producer was arrested for alleged gender-based violence against his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo. Images: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa is being slammed after it came to light that the Izolo hitmaker had allegedly abused his actress girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

Amapiano artist DJ Maphorisa arrested for assaulting girlfriend Thuli Phongolo

CityPress reports that Maphorisa allegedly assaulted Phongolo after an initial argument at a gig the previous night.

It's said that Sekowe allegedly struck Phongolo in the face and grabbed her by the neck before dragging her towards the balcony of Phongolo's Sandton apartment.

South African netizens roasted the DJ following his arrest for GBV

Following the musician's arrest for gender-based violence, Mzansi took no time roasting the DJ. In a picture Madumane had posted online, South Africans let the DJ know their opinions of him.

The picture read:

"Problem ke star mara a ke jumpisi"

The post and the caption triggered a response from netizens who called the musician out.

@kushmamirsa commented:

"The predator-to-abuser trope. So South African. Allegedly..."

@anthonymaruwa said:

"Problem ke abuser."

@Nampree said:

"Replace star with abuser."

@Ghost_Mayne_ said:

"Abuser."

@Mikateko_Ndlovu said:

"Star of assaulting women?? Yeah right️."

@OzzaT_ commented:

"Hape o shapa ba basadi ene ha o jumpisi le teng. Why o shapa basadi? Nxa sies."

@zeek_zoldyk said:

"Guess who's going to jail tonight..."

@MpumeM_ said:

"Awusangichazi mxm ushaya amantombazane kanti."

