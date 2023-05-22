Cyan Boujee topped social media trends after confessing to having a crush on Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa

The video of the influencer expressing she doesn't mind the Abalele hitmaker's alleged abusive behaviour irritated many peeps

Many internet users criticised Cyan for making a joke about Thuli Phongolo's alleged pain suffered at the hands of DJ Maphorisa

Cyan Boujee has surprised Mzansi by saying she has a crush on DJ Maphorisa, despite his recent controversies with Thuli Phongolo.

Cyan Boujee was dragged after confessing that she has romantic feelings for DJ Maphorisa. Image: @djmaphorisa and @cyan.boujee24

Twitter user @Tsiets_i shared a video of Cyan discussing her love life with Gogo Skhotheni. In the clip, Gogo Skhotheni asked Cyan if she has ever dated DJ Maphorisa, and she confirmed that nothing romantic happened between them, but she likes him.

Mzansi slams Cyan Boujee after admitting she has romantic feelings for DJ Maphorisa

Many Mzansi peeps were enraged after viewing the video in which Cyan Boujee laughed about Thuli's abuse allegations against Phori. Netizens accused Cyan of being an attention seeker, while others called her a "bad" role model for girls who look up to her.

@missleejoyful said:

"Taking GBV lightly can never be funny."

@MalebogoMax shared:

"How she finds GBV funny baffles me. Content has replaced Ubuntu."

@pearly32395301 posted:

"She's looking for attention."

@MRTrevo62406705 replied:

"Ok, this woman is silly. Basically, she says ngshaye kodwa ungthulise ngemali."

@ApheNewAccount commented:

"And there are young girls who look up to her."

What happened between Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa?

The couple that almost no one knew about made news headlines a few weeks ago when Thuli filed abuse charges against Maphorisa.

According to City Press, cops at Sandton Police Station stated that Thuli claimed Maphorisa physically abused her when they had a lovers' quarrel.

However, once they topped the charts, Thuli abruptly withdrew the GBV case, disappointing everyone who backed him.

As if the decision wasn't shocking enough, Phongolo and Phori also issued a joint media statement declaring they would handle the situation privately.

DJ Maphorisa ordered to stay away from Thuli Phongolo

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa appeared in court on Monday, 8 May, for the alleged assault of his girlfriend, actress Thuli Phongolo.

Magistrate Clement Mukhodobyane granted bail to Maphorisa for R4 000 and imposed a condition that he should not communicate with Phongolo.

