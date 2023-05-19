A G4S employee wanted to show Mzansi his cool dance moves and posted a video doing the 'Yey' dance challenge

The TikTok video got people's attention and but his dance moves were not the main topic of discussion

A lot of TikTok users bombarded him with comments about Thabo Bester's infamous prison escape

A G4S employee went viral for taking part in a dance challenge. Image: @leo_rsa3

Source: TikTok

One man who just wanted to have some fun on TikTok got roasted because of his place of employment. The gent was wearing his G4S uniform while participating in a viral dance challenge which triggered people to talk about Thabo Bester.

G4S employee goes viral for dancing to amapiano song

Many joked that Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, which is managed by private security company G4S because the staff was busy with dance challenges.

Even though the gent pulled off the difficult choreography to Yey by uLazi ft Infinity MusiQ, his performance was overshadowed by Bester.

The video was posted on the TikTok page @leo_rsa3 and got 465 000 views in less than a week. The hilarious banter in the comments had peeps dying from laughter.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi flood vibey man with Thabo Bester comments

@ombantsa said:

"Waphunyuka kanjaloke uBester"

@pe.re.ki.si mentioned:

"Tom Motsepe is going to jump the prison again, You'll have to find him again."

@nanodee asked:

"Why did you let Bester out bafo?"

@mops_367 stated:

"I knew it will be about Thabo Bester in the comments. "

@pondos92 commented:

"uBester waphuma niloku ni busy nama dance trends."

@ethenmasire stated:

"You are a good dancer but kindly greet Thabo Bester."

@stebosugar0 said:

"Bester o escapile so, mara nice move you nailed."

@amazingmi08 posted:

"While Thabo walks out freely."

Thabo Bester escape: 5 Accused in prison break remanded into custody after bailing hearing postponed again

In another story, Briefly News reported that the bail hearing for five people accused in the Thabo Bester escape case has been postponed once again.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyane Masukela, Tieho Makhota and Nastassja Jansen are facing charges for helping Dr Nandipha Magudumana facilitate the infamous escape of her lover, Thabo Bester.

