The bail hearing of the five former G4S employees accused in the Thbao Bester matter has been postponed

The group will be back in court on Tuesday, 23 May, when the state and defence will give closing arguments

During Friday's proceedings, the Defence lawyers continued their cross-examination of a member of the police's investigating team

BLOEMFONTEIN - The bail hearing for five people accused in the Thabo Bester escape case has been postponed once again.

The five people accused of helping convicted criminal Thabo Best escape jail have been remanded into custody.

Source: Getty Images

Thabo Bester escape bail hearing postponed for closing arguments

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyane Masukela, Tieho Makhota and Nastassja Jansen are facing charges for helping Dr Nandipha Magudumana facilitate the infamous escape of her lover, Thabo Bester.

The five accused have been remanded into custody until Tuesday, 23 May, when they will reappear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court, News24 reported.

It has been a jam-packed couple of days of witness testimony from a member of the investigating team.

During Friday's proceedings, the defence had the opportunity to continue the witness cross-examination of the state witness.

Defence argue for bail of 5 accused of helping Thabo Bester escape

The defence lawyers pull out all the stops to win their client's bail.

One of the lawyers, Advocate Masilo Koenane, who represents Motenyane Masukela, argued that the state had no evidence that his client helped Bester escape, TimesLIVE reported.

Koenane also argued his client didn't commit any offences that involved the public and wouldn't do so if he was granted bail.

Masukela is a former G4S employee who allowed Senohe Matsoara to drive onto Mangaung Correctional Centre premises with Katlego Bereng's body.

Bereng's body was placed in Bester's cell and used to conceal the criminal's escape.

Thabo Bester escape case: father of Teboho Lipholo, who confessed to helping convict, speaks out

In a related story, Briefly News reported that this man is undoubtedly the most disappointed father in South Africa today. Teboho Lipholo's father had to stifle his tears as he painfully expressed his thoughts over his son's involvement in the Thabo Bester saga.

Lipholo Snr struggled to contain his emotions as he described how the news surprised him.

The investigating officer's testimony in court during his son's bail application has left Lipholo's father confused and hurt. The parent finds it hard to accept that his son admitted to aiding Thabo Bester, a convicted murderer, to escape prison.

