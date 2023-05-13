Tears flow as the disappointed father of Thabo Bester's accomplice speaks out about his son's involvement

The father of Teboho Lipholo has revealed that he is shocked and devastated that his son has confessed to helping the escaped convict

The saddened parent stressed that these actions were out of character for his son, who never gets into trouble

BLOEMFONTEIN - This man is no doubt the most disappointed father in South Africa today. Teboho Lipholo's father had to stifle his tears as he painfully expressed his thoughts over his son's involvement in the Thabo Bester Saga.

The father of Teboho Lipholo, who has confessed to aiding Thabo Bester in his escape, speaks out. Image @Newzroom405/@SABCNews

Lipholo senior struggled to contain his emotions as he described how the news had taken him by surprise. All the nation could do was pity the father's sadness.

Teboho Lipholo's father says he is shocked by court revelations

The investigating officer's testimony in court during his son's bail application has left Lipholo's father confused and hurt. The parent simply finds it hard to accept that his son admitted to aiding Thabo Bester, a convicted murderer, in escaping from prison.

The father disclosed the following in an exclusive interview with SABC News:

" I was shocked because my son is not the type of person to get himself into trouble. I am asking myself what happened. I am hurt."

Watch the video here:

Thabo Bester's accomplice was allegedly paid R40 000 to aid with escape plan

The former camera technician is responsible for turning off the security cameras during the escape. Bester had promised him R2.5 million as payment for his participation in the scheme.

According to a News 24 piece, Lipholo has only ever collected R40,000. It is unknown what compensation the other accomplices received for their involvement in the plan.

Thabo Bester prison escape: CCTV technician called the police to confess, says he feared for his life

According to an article in Briefly News, fear that Lipholo would be Bester's next victim made him confess.

A state witness told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that the former CCTV technician called the investigating officer in the case to give his confession. He claimed the reason was because he feared for his safety.

Mzansi was not buying this excuse. Most people think that Lipholo's confession is a result of Bester not paying him the full amount.

