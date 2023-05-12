A former inmate at Mangaung Correctional Centre revealed details about Thabo Bester's relationship with a mystery woman who visited him regularly

The inmate claimed Nandipha Magudumana was reportedly only interested in doing business with Bester

Bester had also reportedly received visits from several celebrities, including the CEO of a prominent company who was engaged to marry him while he was still in prison

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thabo Bester was visited by a mystery businesswoman, with whom he was allegedly engaged, whilst in prison. Images: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

In an exclusive tell-all interview with eNCA's senior reporter Silindelo Masikane, an inmate who was with Thabo Bester at Mangaung Correctional Centre shed light on the mysterious woman who was engaged to Bester while he was in prison.

The inmate revealed Thabo's mysterious businesswoman ex-partner

The inmate revealed that the CEO of a well-known company was engaged to Bester in 2016/2017 and would visit him in prison regularly ZAlebs reports.

The South African reports that the inmate also disclosed that several celebrities, including a former Muvhango actress and another high-profile businesswoman, had visited Bester in prison. However, it was the mystery woman who caught the inmate's attention, as she had a significant impact on Bester's life behind bars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The inmate also claimed Bester targeted Nandipha through social media

The inmate claimed that Bester had targeted Dr Nandipha Magudumana via social media and had used her for business purposes. Nandipha had visited Bester almost every month, but the inmate suggested that she was interested in the business side of things.

@ThisIsColbert shared a clip of the interview on Twitter saying:

"[UNREAL] A lot of celebrities used to visit Thabo Bester in prison, he even bought cars for some. Cars? Bester was engaged to an undisclosed CEO of a big company #DrNandipha used to visit Bester monthly Oscar Mbo #ThuliPhongolo Jet Li Yanga Bryanston Sputla Voetsek"

South Africans had varying responses to the interview:

@DR_CEO_ said:

"Thabo Bester owns all the SLAY QUEENS in the Media industry."

stunt213

"Lol, poor damage control here "

@Ofs5B tweeted:

"BS!! Nandipha is not a victim. Ke moloi selo se. She must rot in jail."

@Patrice_ZA said:

"If Bester could stay in his cell 2-3 months without going out how come this prisoner knows so much as well as things that happened on the outside bunch of lies. He’s not even supposed to have a phone in there."

@saltychi said:

"Why would celebrities interact with a prosecuted criminal?"

Simz Ngema posts a statement confirming she visited Thabo Bester in prison

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Simz Ngema confirmed she visited Thabo while he was in prison.

Simz Ngema has confirmed that she visited convicted murderer Thabo Bester at Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2018.

The star opened up about her relationship with Bester after she was named as the female celebrity who visited Thabo Bester in prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News