The Thabo Bester saga has brought a new shocking twist that is now involving some of South Africa's favourite celebrities

Recent information making rounds on social media suggests that the female celebrity who visited Thabo Bester in prison is Simz Ngema

This comes after reality television star and flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize was initially named as the celeb associated with Bester

It looks like the Thabo Bester investigation is going to unearth a lot of juicy stories and will implicate a lot of people, including celebrities.

Former ‘Muvhango’ actress Simz Ngema reportedly visited Thabo Bester while he was in prison. Image: @simzngema and Twitter

Source: UGC

Social media has been buzzing following reports that Bester had connections with female celebrities while in prison. Shauwn Mkhize was initially suspected to be the celebrity in question, but the poured cold water on the reports.

Simz Ngema allegedly confirmed as the female celebrity who visited Thabo Bester while in prison

South Africa came to a standstill when popular actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema's name was mentioned among the people who allegedly visited Thabo Bester when he was in prison.

According to ZAlebs, the news of Simz's shenanigans was revealed by popular Twitter user Advo Barry Roux. The post stated that Bester's visitors' records confirmed that the Slay actress visited the convicted criminal. The tweet read:

"According to Thabo Bester’s visitors' RECORDED list, a female celebrity who used to visit him in Prison is former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Ngema. An unknown person named Thomas Gumede visited Thabo more than anyone. Not the actor though. MaMkhize’s doesn’t appear on the recorded list."

Simz Ngema trends as Mzansi shares thoughts on reports that she visited Thabo Bester in prison

Social media users were shocked to learn that Simz Ngema is somehow linked to Bester. Many headed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new developments.

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Thabo Bester is got good choice of beautiful women, which shows that where there is moolah there are beautiful women irrespective of how you accumulate it."

@XUFFLER noted:

"After Sim Ngema got engaged on the same day Her late husband passed on, I knew she’s capable of anything ‍♂️"

Shauwn Mkhize shuts down rumours linking her to Thabo Bester

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize has been a trending topic on Twitter after reports linked her to convicted murderer and sex offender Thabo Bester.

This was after legal journalist Karyn Maughan stated in an interview that prison records show that Bester was in touch with a female celebrity while incarcerated at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, reported ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly News