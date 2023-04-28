News24 journalist Karryn Maughan revealed that Thabo Bester contacted a famous Mzansi celebrity while jailed at Mangaung Correctional Centre

Peeps were surprised by the fresh developments in the Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana court case but speculated that it could be Pearl Thusi

Maughan also said she has a list of people who were in touch with Bester before he escaped from prison

Thabo Bester allegedly communicated with a well-known Mzansi celebrity before escaping Mangaung Correctional Centre after faking his death.

Thabo Bester was allegedly in contact with a well-known Mzansi star when he was arrested at Mangaung Correctional Centre. Image: @IshamelStixKhaeli and @AdvoBarryRoux

The convicted criminal and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, made headlines in South Africa when they were arrested in Tanzania after fleeing Mzansi following getting busted.

Many people came up with various theories about the high-profile case, including alleging that there might be influential people who helped Bester escape from prison.

South African celebrity accused of being in communication with Thabo Bester while in prison

According to ZAlebs, News24 journalist Karryn Maughan stated in an interview on Newzroom Afrika that while in prison, Thabo Bester used the name Tom Motsepe to contact people on the outside.

Bester did tell the people he contacted while in prison that he was jailed but begged them to keep their conversations hushed because he wanted to protect Patrice Motsepe's family from unwanted bad publicity.

Maughan also said she has a list of people Bester was in constant contact with. Karryn dropped a bombshell, stating that a well-known Mzansi celebrity, whom she did not name, was in contact with Bester while he was imprisoned.

"We have been phoning the number of people that have been visiting him and a number of people he listed as contacts, including a well know celebrity that you and I will both know. We have seen her on the television screens."

Netizens share heated opinions about the celeb linked to the Thabo Bester court case

On Twitter, @ThisIsColbert uploaded Karryn's interview video, and Mzansi speculated who the celebrity could be.

@ledigakoketso said:

"I suspect Pearl Thusi."

@Shibob0 posted:

"Terry Pheto"

@MzilikazKaNdaba shared:

"The one who butchered Senzo Meyiwa, kiyena!"

@SylviaDufieDuu replied:

"Every update on this story just leaves us saying yoh!"

@ModernDyan commented:

"When she said that, my mind immediately went "Thabile Ngwato", but she would have fired both on the spot."

@PabiMasenyetse wrote:

"The story keeps getting interesting."

@MafReshho added:

"Layer after layer. Batho ba busy."

