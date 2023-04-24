Former Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi says she was almost a victim of Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's nefarious ways

The beauty pageant queen said that the couple promised a lucrative deal on a new Netflix show alongside Kylie Jenner and Drake

Mutesi's revelation drew a lot of reactions from netizens who are glad she didn't fall for the trap

JOHANNESBURG - Former Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi took to social media to reveal shocking details about how she was almost lured to Cape Town by Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Former Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi says she almost met up with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha in Cape Town. Images: Frikkie Kapp & @mutesi_jolly/Instagram

Mutesi says she was promised a lucrative opportunity that would see her earning $3 million (R54 million) per year for three years. She was supposed to meet the couple in December 2022.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha claimed to be working on a Netflix show

In a lengthy thread posted on Twitter, Mutesi said she was approached by Dr Nandipha and TK Nkwana (one of Bester's aliases) under their company name, Arum Holdings.

The couple told the beauty queen that they were working on a new Netflix show that would be hosted by international celebrities Kylie Jenner and rapper Drake.

Mutesi said although she was excited about the opportunity to present alongside international stars, she asked the couple why she was chosen for the opportunity.

Bester and Dr Nandipha said they were looking for an East African candidate who met their specific criteria, and Mutesi seemed like a perfect fit. However, the model said she was still suspicious about the lucrative deal presented to her.

Miss Rwanda 2016 says she approached the authorities after getting an invite from Thabo Bester

The deal the couple was offering the beauty pageant queen seemed too good to be true and her instincts told her to approach the authorities to verify if it was legit.

According to IOL, Mutesi asked Arum Holdings to send her their company profile and details about the hotel booking in Cape Town. The Rwandan Embassy in South Africa advised her not to meet the couple because the whole deal smelled like a scam.

The former Miss Rwanda cautioned youngsters to do their due diligence when approached about deals that seem too good to be true:

"Please be vigilant about whoever presents an opportunity to you, not all that glitters is gold. There are crooks out here with cognitive empathy without compassion. Always seek advice. Stay safe, y’all."

Netizens react to Miss Rwanda's chilling almost-encounter with Thabo Bester

@ingabirehalima_ said:

"When I read Kylie Jenner and Drake, I instantly knew it was a scam, chile... thank God you didn’t go! Also, this is incredible advice to people that 'not everything with glitter is gold'! Top-tier advice! Too many scammers out here."

@Ruh0102 said:

"Jolly, thank God, the challenges you went through in this game equipped you with military-level risk assessment skills. I'm happy you're unharmed. Don't worry, God will SAFELY take you to your dream. Keep doing all you can, but remember, the hardest part is to protect your achievements."

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha allegedly paid Cape Town beauty therapist to recruit girls for modelling agency

Briefly News previously reported that a Cape Town-based beauty therapist claimed that Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana hired them to recruit beautiful girls for their modelling agency.

Beauty salon owner Taffy Tally Marz claims to have met Bester in November 2022 when the escaped criminal came into their salon for a haircut.

