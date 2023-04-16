Thabo Bester allegedly used to freely come and go while he was imprisoned at the Magaung prison

An invoice is spreading online showing that Dr Nandipha Magudumana was booked at a Bloemfontein hotel months before his escape

SA people expressed their shock on social media, and many said they couldn't keep up with the developing saga

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's alias was exposed in a hotel receipt. Image: @drnandipha/Instagram and @MDNnewss/Twitter

Source: UGC

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's hotel escapades months before Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaug Correctional Centre have been exposed.

GroundUp revealed that Magudumana used Bester's alias TK Nkwana to book at hotels and checked in under Dr Enjoy Magudumana Nkwana.

Dr Nandipha Maguduma's stay at The Tredenham Boutique Hotel raises questions

An invoice from The Tredenham Boutique Hotel was discovered at Bester and Magudumana's Hyde Park rented home by the property manager after they fled from the premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The invoice shows the 4-day booking for two people at the Bloemfontein accommodation, a 30-minute drive from the Mangaung prison.

The police were reportedly informed about the invoice and a diary that the Magudumana left behind, but they have yet to be picked up.

Bester and Magudumana are facing charges of murder and plotting the May 3, 2022, prison escape.

See the invoice in the below:

SA Twitter users discuss Magudumana's booking

@MngadiMburah suggested:

"Surely the hotel can share video footage of the weekend cause Bester might pop up."

@AmuFloyd stated:

"This lady is no victim. She's an accomplice."

@CASH_WAKOMAPULE suggested:

"Someone from the hotel needs to be called to give a statement. I'm sure they've seen him numerous times and can attest to that."

@lomilemokoka posted:

“Dr Enjoy Magudumana Nkwana batho ba Modimo this can’t be true."

@ms_tourist stated:

"Now I’m curios about the paternity of those kids."

@Asibonge_M tweeted:

"He left and went back to the prison nkare he’s at a boarding school? Yerre"

@LadyWhoIsBlack asked:

"For four straight nights, he was at a hotel while he was supposed to be in prison?"

Video of Thabo Bester living soft life in prison drops Mzansi’s jaw: “Prisoners allowed to have own clothes?”

Briefly News reported that footage of Thabo Bester vibing in his prison cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre was leaked on social media.

On three occasions, Bester can be seen in the video montage not wearing his prison uniform and comfortably relaxing on his crisp white bed sheets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News