Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, has reportedly fled his Hyde Park mansion after Port Shepstone police issued a warrant for his arrest

According to media reports, cops are looking for Njilo and his business partner Kwanda Ntshangase after they allegedly defrauded a businessperson

Mzanso assumed that all "criminals" reside in Hyde Park after Thabo Bester was also reported to have lived there before his arrest

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nzuzo Njilo, Faith Nketsi's husband, is said to have abandoned his multimillion-rand mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, abandoned his Hyde Park house. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

The Have Faith star and Njilo married in a private ceremony in April 2022, and they welcomed a beautiful baby girl Sky at the end of the year. Since being introduced as the reality TV star's significant other, Njilo's actions have become public, and many netizens were not surprised when he was accused of fraud.

Faith Nkesti's husband Nzuzo Njilo vacates Hyde Park mansion

According to SowetanLIVE, on Wednesday, Port Shepstone police issued a warrant of arrest for Njilo and his business partner Kwanda Ntshangase for fraud accusations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nzuzo and Ntshangase are accused of defrauding a businessperson to who they were supposed to sell a truck. Reports said the vehicle was never delivered, landing Nzuzo and Kwanda on the KwaZulu-Natal police's most wanted list.

The alleged victims and the police have been looking for Nzuzo everywhere. City Press reports that Faith's husband left his Johannesburg home in Hyde Park after the fraud allegations were made public, and his name topped social media trends.

“We know that he is not in Johannesburg. He is somewhere in KwaZulu-Natal. As soon as they arrest him, we are ready to fly down that side as well,” said the alleged victim's attorneys, Bazooka Attorneys.

Mzansi convinced Hyde Park houses "criminals" after Faith Nketsi's husband left his mansion

Because of the Thabo Bester court case, many Twitter users assumed Nzuzo was guilty when they discovered he lived in Hyde Park. According to News24, Thabo, who has been linked to several serious crimes, including escaping from prison, also lived in the wealthy suburb.

@SihleMahamba said

"Now, everyone who lives in Hyde Park must be investigated."

@LuvokaziM shared:

"Bopha everyone who lives in Hyde Park. Sobona later why."

@nonitheotiginal posted:

"So, scammers love Hydepark."

@LizaNjee replied:

"They all live in the same areas. Why? Even politicians."

@thobekankalanga commented:

"Hyde Park is a problem."

@sliez0 wrote:

"Okay, Thabo Bester junior."

@HopeMasilela20 also said:

"Hyde Park is living up to its name."

@MmLepholletse added:

"That suburb should be known as Hide Park from now on cause it housed abo Cyril Ramaphosa, Thabo Bester and now Faith's husband."

Faith Nketsi posts her husband Nzuzo Njilo on her Instagram page amid reports that he is running from police

In related news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi stuck to her marriage vows to stand with her man no matter what was being said about him.

Nzuzo Njilo shot to the top of South Africa's Twitter trends following reports that a warrant of arrest had been issued for him and his business partner.

The star stuck by her man's side and even posted his picture on her Instagram stories amid reports that the police wanted him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News