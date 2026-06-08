“We Respect You”: Repatriated Ghanaian Pastor Backs SA Anti-Immigration Protests in TikTok Video
A Ghanaian pastor who lived in South Africa for 12 years says he fully understands why South Africans are protesting against illegal immigrants. Channel One TV shared a TikTok video on 7 June 2026 of the man, who was repatriated from SA, validating the country’s frustrations while calling out the violent methods being used.
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The pastor did not sugarcoat anything when he spoke out. He said South Africans have every right to be angry about what has been happening in their country. He backed their grievances about crime, drug dealing, and the hijacking of buildings by undocumented foreigners.
He also addressed concerns about illegal immigrants who evade justice. He said that because many do not have proper documentation, they are almost impossible to trace after committing crimes. He added that police corruption has made things even worse for ordinary South Africans trying to get help.
Where he draws the line
Despite agreeing with the cause, the pastor was clear that the violent approach was unacceptable. He said both legal and illegal foreigners are being attacked, and that is exactly what makes the situation so dangerous. He called on the government to step in and handle things the right way.
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The pastor confirmed he spent 12 years living in South Africa before returning to Ghana alone. His interview came on the same day President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about the immigration crisis on 7 June 2026.
South Africans flooded the comments with strong reactions. Many praised him for understanding the situation better than those in power. One person wrote that he knows their issues better than the president himself.
Watch the video below:
More about anti-immigration protests
- The international transit corridor via Zimbabwe and Mozambique is being utilized to return displaced individuals to Malawi.
- The Ghanaian government arranged a charter plane to evacuate the first lot of citizens from South Africa.
- The Western Cape ward councillor for Kleinmond, Grant Cohen, said many immigrants seeking shelter from recent anti-immigrant protests are in South Africa legally.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za