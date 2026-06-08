A Ghanaian pastor who lived in South Africa for 12 years says he fully understands why South Africans are protesting against illegal immigrants. Channel One TV shared a TikTok video on 7 June 2026 of the man, who was repatriated from SA, validating the country’s frustrations while calling out the violent methods being used.

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People gather to stage an anti-immigrant demonstration to call on the government to deport irregular immigrants in Benoni. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu

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The pastor did not sugarcoat anything when he spoke out. He said South Africans have every right to be angry about what has been happening in their country. He backed their grievances about crime, drug dealing, and the hijacking of buildings by undocumented foreigners.

He also addressed concerns about illegal immigrants who evade justice. He said that because many do not have proper documentation, they are almost impossible to trace after committing crimes. He added that police corruption has made things even worse for ordinary South Africans trying to get help.

Where he draws the line

Despite agreeing with the cause, the pastor was clear that the violent approach was unacceptable. He said both legal and illegal foreigners are being attacked, and that is exactly what makes the situation so dangerous. He called on the government to step in and handle things the right way.

The pastor confirmed he spent 12 years living in South Africa before returning to Ghana alone. His interview came on the same day President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about the immigration crisis on 7 June 2026.

South Africans flooded the comments with strong reactions. Many praised him for understanding the situation better than those in power. One person wrote that he knows their issues better than the president himself.

Watch the video below:

More about anti-immigration protests

Source: Briefly News