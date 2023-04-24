Dr Nandipha Magudumana tried to clear the air about her father's involvement in the Thabo Bester escape saga

Magudumana told police investigators that her father, Zolile Sekeleni, was not involved in the audacious prison break

Sekeleni is facing charges of aiding and abetting, defeating the ends of justice and fraud for his alleged part in Bester's escape

KROONSTAD - Dr Nandipha Magudumana is closing ranks around her father, Zolile Sekeleni.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana insists that her father had nothing to do with Thabo Bester's escape from jail. Image: Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

The disgraced celebrity doctor allegedly told investigators on the Thabo Bester prison break case that Sekeleni had nothing to do with Thabo Bester's infamous escape.

Dr Nandipa spills beans on Thabo Bester's escape to investigating police

Top police investigators interviewed Magudumana at the Bizzah Makhate Female Prison in Kroonstad, where she allegedly spilt the beans on her "customary husband's" prison break.

While divulging the escape details, Magudumana allegedly told police to leave her father out of the investigation because the thought he could be involved in a crime was far-fetched.

Magudumana also added that her father didn't know who Thabo Bester was the entire time, Sunday World reported.

Dr Nandipha claimed that the plan to break her lover out of the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May 2022 was hatched by herself and some G4S prison officials.

NPA drops murder charge against Dr Nandipha's father

65-year-old Sekeleni was arrested on Friday 7, April under suspicion of having been involved in Bester's escape. He was charged with aiding and abetting, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and murder.

The murder charge related to the body that was burned in Bester's cell was later dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), EWN reported.

South Africans are doubtful that Dr Nandipha's dad is innocent

Below are some comments:

Musha T Man said:

"It's not for her to decide."

Margaret Khoza added:

"Let the courts tell us that. You, ma'am, have no credibility at all."

Bongani Mgubela commented:

"The courts of law will exonerate her father if he deserves to be exonerated, not her. She's just a prisoner."

Fakazile Mkhize criticised:

"Mxm only the insane can buy her story, she's as evil as her boyfriend this one."

Reuben Mmodi stated:

"The court of law has given his 'innocent father' a bail of R10k.

