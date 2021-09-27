The long Heritage Day weekend led to the deaths of over 30 people in the Limpopo, Gauteng and Western Cape provinces

Officials cited the main cause of the road accidents was motorists driving recklessly and speeding, possibly alcohol was also involved

In Limpopo, two people were involved in an accident that led to the car catching fire and they were severely burnt

Road accidents over the long weekend have claimed over 30 lives in both Gauteng and the Limpopo provinces.

Officials cited some of the causes of accidents as being due to reckless driving and speeding as well as many roads being congested over the weekend.

Traffic officials say a large number of road accidents were caused by reckless driving. Images: @MathonsiMedia & @mzansi_times

The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Department spokesperson Matome Moremi-Tauetsoala confirmed that a total of 11 people died in the province.

Two people were involved in a car accident in Seshego in their car overturned and caught fire. Moremi-Tauetsoala stated that they were severely burnt beyond recognition, according to a report by SABC News.

Over 20 people killed on the roads in Gauteng

The Gauteng Traffic Police has confirmed that 23 people were killed in the province due to road accidents. Many of the accidents were caused by cars overturning and some pedestrians were killed due to j-walking.

The department's spokesperson Sello Maremane warned road users to be cautious as they made use of the roads over the weekend.

Six people killed in a road accident in the Western Cape

According to News24, six people lost their lives outside Worcester on Sunday. The car accident was caused by one driver losing control of their car and colliding into another car.

The provincial transport department confirmed that this accident was the only major accident seen over the long weekend.

