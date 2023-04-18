Police Minister Bheki Cele is confident that more people will be arrested in connection to Thabo Bester's elaborate escape

Four people have been arrested and charged so far, including Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana

South Africans are tired of Cele singing the same song about making arrests every time police are faced with a high-profile case

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to leave no stone unturned regarding holding those involved in Thabo Bester's escape saga accountable.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said police would arrest more people involved in the Thabo Bester escape saga. Image: Dwayne Senior & Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

Cele's remarks come after it was revealed that before his escape, the "Facebook rapist" would sneak out of the Mangaung Correctional Centre for romantic getaways at luxury hotels.

Bheki Cele says investigations will reveal Thabo Bester's other accomplices

While insisting the SAPS was probing Bester's luxury hotel escapees, the police minister said that police investigation will uncover a wellspring of information that will implicate many more people, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Currently, four people have been arrested and charged for helping Bester escape the G4S-run prison on 3 May 2022.

The accused include the captured fugitives accomplice and "customary wife" Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, a former G4S warder Sehone Matsoara and an ex-CCTV technician Theboho Lipholo.

All four have been charged with aiding and abetting escape, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Nandipha Magudumana is Bester's only accomplice charged with murder

Magudumana faces an additional charge of murder for the charred body that was placed in Bester's cell to disguise his escape. Matsoara was also charged with arson relating to the same corpse.

Save for Sekeleni, who was awarded R10 000 bail, the rest of the accused have been remanded to custody pending bail applications of 3 and 4 May, eNCA reported.

South Africans are tired of hearing empty promises from Bheki Cele

Below are some comments:

Vinesh Devchander quipped:

"Sure...We believe you! What can go wrong?"

Thembile Ndanda said:

"He always says no stone will be left unturned, the only thing he knows, scandal after scandal, no stone will be left unturned."

John Thackray criticised:

"Cele, what’s happened to crime under your watch is a joke. You shouldn’t need to be turning stones now if you were doing a good job."

Hajira Mandiwa claimed:

"I don't believe Him."

Lesego Medupe added:

"We’re still on Senzo, Sumbody, Vusi R5, and AKA killers to be apprehended, all Cele knows is promises…"

Kay Gee Mengo asked:

"Why does the President keep this useless man in the ministry?"

Dr Nandipha’s dad Zolile Sekeleni off the hook for murder after charge dropped, SA slams NPA for incompetence

Earlier, Brielfy News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, can breathe a sigh of relief after the National Prosecuting Authority dropped the murder charge levelled against him.

Magudumana's 64-year-old father was charged with murder during his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 11 April, The Citizen reported.

The charge emanated from the charred body that concealed Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News