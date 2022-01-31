Oscar Mabuyane has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next provincial chairperson of the African National Congress in the Eastern Cape

Mlibo Qoboshiyane does not support Mabuyane's plans and has been approached by colleagues in the ruling party to run for the same position

Qoboshiyane said that he has recognised problems in the current provincial leadership structure, which he aims to address

EAST LONDON - Mlibo Qoboshiyane, the deputy speaker for the Eastern Cape legislature, does not think that Oscar Mabuyane, the Premier of the Eastern Cape, has effectively led the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.

Qoboshiyane, therefore, believes that Mabuyane's bid to become the provincial chairperson is ill-advised. The deputy speaker is contesting the position, as is the provincial treasurer, Babalo Madikizela, who is proving to be the most formidable competitor in the race.

Mabuyane has also been criticised recently for endorsing President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in office, City Press reports. This follows Mabuyane's ANC colleague, Stan Mathabatha's recent endorsement of Ramaphosa.

Qoboshiyane's plans for further leadership

Qoboshiyane has presented his proposed team, who will assist him if he becomes the provincial chairperson for the Eastern Cape. He wants his deputy chairperson to be Fundile Gade, who is currently serving as the provincial MEC for education. Ayanda Matiti, who made his name in the ANC Youth League, has been approached to be his secretary.

According to TimesLIVE, specific individuals in the ANC personally asked Qoboshiyane to run for Eastern Cape chairperson. He said he is willing to rise to the challenge, as he has identified gaps in provincial leadership, which he aims to fix during his proposed term of office.

“Their mindset was that, can't we have a plurality of leadership where comrades can have an opportunity to diverse more than to live with the current arrangement because comrades now are just contesting each other but they were together in 2017,” said Qoboshiyane.

Reactions to Mabuyane's bid for Eastern Cape chairperson

Ramaphosa loses favour with RET, supporters warned against electing him as ANC president again

In earlier news about Ramaphosa's proposed second term in office, Briefly News previously reported that in 2022 the African National Congress (ANC) would elect its next president, a position that President Cyril Ramaphosa is vying for. However, the president seems to have lost support in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

A faction called the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) group opposed the president's CR22 campaign and showed their support for former president Jacob Zuma, who was recently ordered to return to prison after his medical parole was deemed unlawful.

RET blames many of the ANC's issues, including loss of voter support in the local government election, on Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa's remaining supporters believe that Jacob Zuma's trial and prison sentence influenced voters to vote for other parties.

