Bantu Holomisa shared his opinion on the alleged leaked audio recording of President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about the misuse of state funds by the ruling party

Holomisa wants the president to explain his statements about how the African National Congress reportedly used state funds to finance political campaigns

The Public Protector has taken a similar view to Holomisa and wants Ramaphosa to explain himself publicly

JOHANNESBURG - Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), has responded to the alleged remarks made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a rumoured leaked audio recording.

Apparently, the president reveals how the African National Congress (ANC) used state funds to finance its political campaigns, but Ramaphosa allegedly adds that he will go to extremes to avoid implicating any individuals in these accusations.

According to eNCA, Holomisa wants Ramaphosa to publicly announce to South Africa what he meant in the rumoured audio, how long he has known the information and to name guilty parties explicitly.

Bantu Holomisa wants President Ramaphosa to answer about the content of an alleged leaked audio recording. Image: Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images and RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Public Protector responds to alleged leaked audio recording of Ramaphosa

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Public Protector, announced that she would like to act on statements made by Ramaphosa in the reported leaked audio recording, IOL reports. Her decision follows a similar one made by Scopa yesterday (26 January) to give the president 10 days to answer.

“If the complaint is lodged under the Executive Members Ethics Act, we must investigate and cannot wait for Scopa processes, but if it is lodged under the Public Protector Act, then we can allow the Scopa process to take its course,” Mkhwebane said.

Scopa has approached the auditor-general's office to investigate if any misuse of state funds occurred within ANC political campaigns. However, Scopa is still waiting for the results of this probe.

South Africans reply to Holomisa's request to Ramaphosa

@m_maduna believes:

"He will never do that, he's not ready to be accountable."

@AubMagz remarked:

"He’s above scrutiny mos."

@Black_promoZAR asked:

"When are we going to see opposition parties marching against Ramaposa?"

@AfricasThoughts shared:

"Cyril’s knowledge of the misuse of state funds and refusal to report to the relevant authorities is a crime within itself."

@N_Kwankwa said:

"Indeed, he must account to the entire nation."

@Martini06031747 remarked:

"Holomisa, please keep quiet."

Source: Briefly News