An independent political analyst accused the ruling party's leadership of cowardice when dealing with its former President, Jacob Zuma

Gakwi Mashego told Briefly News that the ruling party was aware that Zuma used the victim card to garner support

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula told the media that the party had not decided on whether to expel the suspended Zuma

An independent political analyst believes the ANC leadership fears cutting ties with Jacob Zuma despite his leading another political party.

ANC lacks the courage to expel Zuma

Gakwi Mashego told Briefly News that the ANC avoided firing Zuma because it knew that Msholozi operated at his best when he was seen as a victim.

“That helps him achieve what he wants to achieve. Sympathy, empathy, and a little bit of support…The ANC is very aware of Jacob Zuma’s capacity to turn a joker card into an ace.”

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told the media on 22 April 2024 that the ANC had not decided whether to expel its former President.

According to SABC News, Mbalula also accused Msholozi of depicting himself as a victim.

Zuma was suspended from the organisation in January 2024 after publicly stating that he would campaign for the MK Party in the upcoming General Election.

Citizens weigh in on the Zuma and ANC saga

Netizens questioned why the ruling party was so reluctant to suspend Msholozi.

@PaulVigorous asked:

“What does your Constitution say about dual membership?”

@tsitso09 said:

“The ANC will never learn. By not expelling Zuma, he retains certain rights within the organisation. It's only a matter of time before he springs another surprise like this thing of MK.”

@Djayrhhee thought:

“So ANC can still go to court to challenge the presidency of Zuma to MK Party since when he is still a member of the ANC.”

@Queen_am28623 added:

“They're scared of expelling him, he is a serious threat to the ANC.”

@Linda80221590 observed:

“If he had no massive following he'd have been shown the door long ago.”

