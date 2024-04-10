The party has handed Mpumalanga ANC treasurer Mandla Msibi a three-year suspension for misconduct

Msibi was found guilty of threatening to sabotage the January 8 statement celebrations in Mbombela

His co-accused, Sibusiso Mdluli was expelled from the ANC, while Mandla Mhlanga was found not guilty

The ANC in Mpumalanga handed its Treasurer, Mandla Msibi, a three-year suspension for misconduct. Images: Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun/Gallo Images/Getty Images and X/@PhathizweZungu

The ANC in Mpumalanga has suspended its treasurer, Mandla Msibi, for threatening to sabotage the party's January 8 statement.

According to SABC News, Msibi and his alleged co-conspirators, Sibusiso Mdluli and Mandla Mhlanga, were temporarily suspended after they demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa meet with them in Pienaar on the day of the event.

Mpumalanga's ANC released a statement confirming that Msibi was suspended for three years for misconduct.

"Msibi is suspended for three years, and the operation of the two years is suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension."

The party expelled Mdluli; however, it found Mhlanga not guilty of any transgressions.

Msibi and five others were accused of double murder and attempted murder in 2021; however, the charges were subsequently withdrawn.

Msibi advised to join the MK Party

Many netizens advised Msibi to join the MK Party, while others questioned the ANC's decision.

@SiyaMfundisi advised:

“Msibi must join MK party, its obvious he will be expelled.”

@abednig56212310 questioned the timing of the decision:

“ANC in Mpumalanga doesn't have good advisors, how can they shift the elections focus and want to expel Mandla Msibi in this time, they don't have a good timing... Come 29 May, ANC will lose power in this province.”

@NdovelaP said:

“MK is calling for #manndlamsibi.”

@mathewssonti2 added:

“Join MK and stop waiting for mercy from useless ANC.”

@Mandla90056278 commented:

“Another Blow for ANC MP.”

Mpumalanga ANC councillor gunned down

Briefly News reported that Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for those behind the killing of ANC Councillor Thabo Ngwenya from Mangweni in Nkomazi.

Four balaclava-clad men reportedly entered Ngwenya's home on 2 April 2024, shot him twice and assaulted his wife.

The SAPS told Briefly News that the assailants made off with cellphones and a bakkie.

