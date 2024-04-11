The five men who were found guilty of the murder of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke return to court for sentencing

The convicted men were expected to give evidence in mitigation of sentences in the Limpopo Divison of the High Court

The men were found guilty of six offences, including murder, attempted murder and robbery

The men found guilty of killing Collins Chabane mayor, Moses Maluleke, were back in court to testify in their sentencing. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

The sentencing of the men convicted of the murder of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke resumed at the Limpopo Divison of the High Court in Polokwane on 11 April 2024.

Court to sentence Moses MMaluleke'smurderers

According to SABC News, the five men were back in court to give evidence to mitigate their sentences.

Shumani Nemadodzi, Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Tshianeo Munyai and Pfunzo Lidzebe were found guilty of six charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

According to IOL, the five men fatally shot Maluleke at his home in Xikundu in July 2022.

The men gunned down the 56-year-old mayor in front of his then-18-year-old son.

South Africans commend the swiftness of the trial

Netizens who were following the trial commended the swiftness of the justice system; however, they questioned whether the murder was a hit.

@veganplath asked:

“Any info on who paid them to do it?”

@Papago_Lerato commented:

“5 criminals of the streets.”

@A2729004 added:

“Very heartless human beings.”

@Malomanye said:

“That was quick.”

@azwivhudzu29804 questioned:

“Who sent them?”

