The mayor of Collins Chabane municipality Moses Maluleke was shot and killed on Thursday night

It is believed that three men broke into his home in Limpopo and demanded he hand over money

The ANC in Limpopo is saddened by his death, however South Africans are upset that only prominent people get first priority from the police

MALAMALULE - The African National Congress in Limpopo confirmed the death of 56-year-old Moses Maluleke, the mayor of Collins Chabane municipality on Thursday, 21 July.

56-year-old Moses Maluleke and his 18-year-old son were victims of a home invasion on Thursday night. Images: @ChabaneLocal & @Lesetja_Makhura

Source: Twitter

Maluleke was shot and killed in his home by unidentified assailants in his hometown village, Xikundu, outside Malamulele. Maluleke's 18-year-old son was also attacked by the assailants but survived the ordeal.

According to EWN, the police have confirmed that three gunmen entered Maluleke's house on Thursday night and demanded money. Maluleke and his son refused to give in to their demands and that is when they began firing shots.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola reportedly asked Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe to arrest the assailants as soon as possible and use maximum resources.

A case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated by the police and a manhunt for the gunmen has been launched, according to SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe. According to eNCA, the police have launched a 72-hour activation plan to find the perpetrators.

ANC mourns the death of Collins Chabane Mayor

Speaking to SABC News, ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka stated that the ruling party is saddened by the death of Maluleke. The party has described his untimely death as shocking and disappointing.

The political organisation added that they will be keeping a close eye on the development of the matter and will give further information when they have more details.

Maluleke was also the deputy secretary of the ANC in Vhembe region and was affectionately known as "Big Moss".

Here's what South Africans had to say about the murder of Maluleke:

@reketla_m said:

"May the police first find out who Maluleke's political foes who are under corruption investigations by the SIU where he was a whistleblower?"

@TshepoPhala9 said:

"Rest in peace, cousin, till we meet again."

@HitekaniTrudy said:

"My local municipality mayor. This will bring fear to our local leaders."

@southy_citizen said:

"So 16 people can be gunned down in Soweto and no 72-hour action plan is launched? Are these 72-hour action plans reserved for politically connected individuals?"

@Lankie5571 said:

"Why does this get priority over other murders?"

@Asiyatu4 said:

"The country is in chaos, the police got all the resources, but it's unfortunate they can't do their job. Killings every hour. What type of a country is this?"

