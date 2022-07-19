Six of Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga’s family members were killed in a KwaZulu-Natal accident

Her son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren died and the deputy minister has yet to identify the remains

Road Traffic Management Corporation Spokesperson Simon Zwane said the cause of the crash was unknown

KWAZULU-NATAL - A deadly accident on the N11 in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of six members of Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga’s family on Sunday, 17 July. Her son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren died in the crash.

Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga's six family members were killed in a car crash. Image: Flickr

The collision is believed to have involved a sedan and a bakkie. Chikunga’s Spokesperson Collen Msibi said the deputy minister hasn't been to identify the remains yet. According to EWN, more details about the accident will be released once full information is established from local authorities. Msibi said the family is pleading for privacy until the full facts are established.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) Spokesperson Simon Zwane told News24 that six people died in an accident on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle, KZN, on Sunday at around 7:30pm. He added that the cause of the crash was unknown.

The Economic Freedom Fighters party was among those who sent condolences to the deputy minister.

South Africans are mourning the loss of the family:

@bboy_zoid said:

“Condolences to the Chikunga family on their tragic loss.”

@Omatla3377119 commented:

“My deepest condolences and may their souls RIP.”

@DiogenesLaerti3 wrote:

“That’s terrible. May they RIP.”

@neilweitz9 added:

“Tragic.”

Head-on collision with bus and truck leaves 15 dead, at least 26 others injured, says emergency services

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a horrific accident claimed the lives of 15 people when a bus and truck collided head-on on the M17 near Garankuwa on Friday, 10 June.

Emergency Services who were on the scene at the accident believe the death toll is expected to rise. Emergency Services Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said emergency services were on scene with multiple patients. He confirmed to eNCA that 26 people were injured and seven were in critical condition. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Source: Briefly News