Fifteen people were killed when a bus and truck collided head-on in Garankuwa, Pretoria on Friday 10 June

Emergency services on scene attended to multiple patients and confirmed that 26 people were injured

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) also responded to the accident, which is being investigated with utmost attention

PRETORIA – An horrific accident claimed the lives of 15 people when a bus and truck collided head-on on the M17 near Garankuwa on Friday 10 June.

Emergency Services who were on the scene at the accident believe the death toll is expected to rise.

An accident involving a truck and bus left 15 dead in Pretoria on Friday 10 June. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Emergency Services Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said emergency services were on scene with multiple patients. He confirmed to eNCA that 26 people were injured and seven were in critical condition. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Mabaso cautioned motorists of the accident, SABC News reported. Road Traffic Management Corporation also responded to the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans were left mourning over those who were killed in the accident:

@SabbyTheDJ said:

“That accident in Ga-Rankuwa in PTA this morning. Condolences to the families who've lost their loved ones. 15 people lost their lives.”

@DiaLegodi wrote:

“That accident at Ga-Rankuwa that claimed 15 lives is horrific.”

@SiwaMbara posted:

“Ga-Rankuwa bus accident is really horrific.”

@27Ngubeni commented:

“Lifeless bodies covered. GA-RANKUWA accident!! Lord have mercy.”

@Sabza200BC said:

“Death comes like a thief at night. May their souls RIP.”

@killerpass1 added:

“This is outrageous.”

56 injured and 5 killed on N1 in Limpopo after bus overturns, Says Transport and Community Safety Department

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported five people were killed and more than 50 injured after a bus driver lost control and overturned on a road near Ingwe. Emergency workers tried to rescue the passengers who were trapped in the wreckage on Wednesday 1 June.

The provincial transport and community safety department's Mike Maringa told News24 that the bus had been pulling a trailer heading north when the vehicle overturned. He added that following the crash the road was closed for several hours.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News